Traute Winters Named Executive Director of NAMI Greater Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NAMI Greater Los Angeles County (NAMI GLAC) Board of Directors has selected Traute Winters as its new Executive Director. Traute will lead the nonprofit institution, which provides no-cost education, support, awareness, and advocacy across L.A. County to everyone affected by mental health challenges. Traute succeeds Brittney Weissman, who has stepped down after eight years of leadership, during which she masterfully elevated NAMI GLAC as an innovative thought leader in L.A. County.

Traute comes to NAMI GLAC with over ten years of experience in leadership at national nonprofits and a passionate, proven commitment to improving the lives of those impacted by mental illness. She most recently held the role of Area Director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), overseeing a region that stretches from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles County for more than six years. At AFSP, she worked with communities on educational programs, development, advocated for public policy on the state and federal level, and provided programs and resources that supported those affected by suicide.

NAMI GLAC Board President Kim Bunnell said, "All the members of our Board of Directors are impressed with Traute's skill at building strategic partnerships in both the public and private sectors." Bunnell also noted, "Traute's success in heading results-driven initiatives within the mental health space in L.A. County and beyond will ensure NAMI GLAC continues to grow as a leader and advocate in shaping mental health policy while continuing to provide the transformational services our partners, colleagues, and clients rely on."

NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. NAMI works to end stigma by bringing awareness to mental health, providing support, educating the public and advocating for equal care.

Mental illness can be treated, and people living with mental illness can recover to live fulfilling lives. To learn more about how NAMI can help, visit namiglac.org . All NAMI programs and services are free of charge for individuals living with mental illness and families and friends who care for them.

