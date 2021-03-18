Travel + Leisure Honors Those Making Strides In Responsible Travel And Sustainable Living

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Travel + Leisure announces the 30 honorees of its Global Vision Awards 2021, recognizing changemaking individuals, companies and organizations that are creating more sustainable and responsible travel products, practices, and experiences. Spotlighting meaningful efforts to preserve, enrich and change the traveler's world for the better, the Global Vision Awards are featured in the April issue of Travel + Leisure and at travelandleisure.com/globalvision.

Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqui Gifford said in her April issue Editor's Letter, "The mission of the Global Vision Awards has never been more relevant. Everything we love about travel—the broadening of perspective it brings, the exposure to new ideas and people, to unfamiliar tastes and sounds and smells—remains the same. What has shifted, or perhaps accelerated, since the start of the pandemic is our understanding that there is no more time to waste: we must protect the health of the earth and its people. Travel providers have a responsibility to do so, and as consumers, our dollars and our time (another precious resource) should be spent on brands that share our values."

Winners of the Travel + Leisure Global Vision Awards 2021

Adjany da Silva Freitas Costa (instagram.com/adjanycosta)

Akua (akua.co)

Allen Marine Tours, Sealaska, and the Sustainable Southeast Partnership (sustainablesoutheast.net)

Aruba (aruba.com)

Bertony Faustin (abbeycreekvineyard.com)

Bill Bensley (bensley.com)

The Black Travel Alliance (blacktravelalliance.com)

C40 Cities (c40.org)

Cristina Mittermeier (cristinamittermeier.com)

Dastkar Ranthambhore (dastkarranthambhore.org)

Emmanuel Pratt (sweetwaterfoundation.com)

Fari Islands (fari-islands.com)

Furtuna Skin (furtunaskin.com)

Gladiator Trek (gladiatortrek.org)

Habitas (ourhabitas.com)

IFAW Team Lioness (ifaw.org)

Keith Henry (indigenoustourism.ca)

Las Torres Reserve (lastorres.com)

The LEE Initiative (leeinitiative.org)

Melati Wijsen (youthopia.world)

Museum Hotel Antakya (themuseumhotelantakya.com)

New Zealand (newzealand.com)

Paravel (tourparavel.com)

Planet Abled (planetabled.com)

Regenerative Travel (regenerativetravel.com)

Resora (theresoraexperience.com)

Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas (sixsenses.com)

Tehachapi Heritage Grain Project (tehachapigrainproject.org)

Veja (veja.store.com)

Visit Faroe Islands (visitfaroeislands.com)

For the full Global Vision Awards 2021 report and to learn about each winner, visit www.travelandleisure.com/globalvision. To determine this year's winners, an esteemed panel of experts across the travel, hospitality, and retail industries, as well as the non-profit sector, submitted nominations, which were then narrowed to a select list of finalists vetted by Travel + Leisure editors.

The Global Vision Awards 2021 Panel of Judges *

Ronald Akili (Founder of Potato Head; potatohead.co)

Ewald Biemans (Founder of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort; bucuti.com)

Jessica Blotter (Cofounder of Kind Traveler; kindtraveler.com)

Denise Bober (Senior vice president of human resources at the Breakers Palm Beach; thebreakers.com)

Charles Carlow (Founder of Wild Bush Luxury; wildbushluxury.com)

Julia Coney (Journalist and founder of Black Wine Professionals; blackwineprofessionals.com)

Kellee Edwards (Journalist and host of the podcast Let's Go Together)

Susie Ellis (CEO of the Global Wellness Institute; globalwellnessinstitute.org)

Daniela Fernandez (Founder of the Sustainable Ocean Alliance; soalliance.org)

Julia Jackson (Founder of Grounded; grounded.org)

Neil Jacobs (CEO of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas; sixsenses.com)

Natalie Kidd (Chief people and purpose officer at Intrepid Travel; intrepidtravel.com)

José Koechlin (Founder of Inkaterra; inkaterra.com)

Jeninne Lee-St. John (Editor in chief of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia)

Martinique Lewis (President of the Black Travel Alliance, blacktravelalliance.com)

Sven-Olof Lindblad (CEO of Lindblad Expeditions; expeditions.com)

Alyssa London (Founder of Culture Story; culturestory.co)

Henrietta Loyd (Founder of Cazenove & Loyd; cazloyd.com)

Virgilio Martinez (Chef at Central; central restaurante.com.pe; and Mil; milcentro.pe)

Andrea Meza Murillo (Environment and energy minister of Costa Rica)

Gregory Miller (Executive director of the Center for Responsible Travel; responsibletravel.org)

Hernán Mladinic (Latin America representative for the International Land Conservation Network; landconservationnetwork.org)

Nate Mook (Executive director of World Central Kitchen; wck.org)

Bruce Poon Tip (Founder of G Adventures; gadventures.com)

Shalmali Rao Paterson (Senior travel consultant at Wild Frontiers; wildfrontierstravel.com),

Thomas E. Remengesau Jr. (Former president of Palau)

Roberto J. Serrallés (Board member for Para la Naturaleza; paralanaturaleza.org)

Lucia Soria (Chef at Jacinto; jacinto.com.uy; and Pizzería Rosa; rosa.uy)

Fred Swaniker (Cofounder of the African Leadership Group; algroup.org)

Nozipho Sasha Thorne (Director of programs for BoMake Rural Projects; bomake.org)

Rebecca Van Bergen (Founder of Nest; buildanest.org)

Ed Verner (Chef at Pasture; pastureakl.com; and Boxer; boxerakl.com)

Austin Whitman (CEO of Climate Neutral; climateneutral.org)

Gisela Williams (Travel + Leisure special correspondent)

To view the full Global Vision Awards 2021 report visit www.travelandleisure.com/globalvision.

*Panelists were prohibited from nominating themselves or their own projects. Some panelists are affiliated with honorees on this year's list; these nominations came from others on the panel, and were vetted by the editors without regard to the makeup of the panel.

