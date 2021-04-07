Travel + Leisure Kicks Off New Season of Let's Go Together Podcast

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Travel + Leisure announces that the second season of its Let's Go Together podcast launches today, with new episodes debuting every Wednesday. Over the course of the upcoming season, award-winning travel expert and host Kellee Edwards will continue the series where it left off by sharing more conversations with a diverse group of travelers about the journeys that changed their lives. This season will also explore the cultures of some of Travel + Leisure's favorite destinations through the personal stories of inspiring people who know them well.

Travel + Leisure Let's Go Together

In the premiere episode, available today, the openly gay former mayor of Houston, Annise Parker, talks about how she led the capital of space exploration to become one of the nation's most diverse cities. Upcoming episodes include guests and topics such as the story of Jin Prugsawan, a female park ranger striving in a traditionally male-dominated profession; an interview with Billy Mitchell, aka Mr. Apollo, the tour guide and historian of the famed Apollo Theater in Harlem, who shares his decades-long experience watching it become a cultural center for Black performers and transforming Harlem into the energetic and diverse neighborhood it is today; and actress and comedian Margaret Cho talking about her hometown of L.A., traveling as an Asian American, and more.

Kellee Edwards said, "I love that our first season of Let's Go Together stayed true to the name of the show by bringing together a diverse community of travelers to share their stories—ones never told, but that reveal increasingly familiar experiences. People felt seen and it has been beautiful to know you're not alone by normalizing these stories in a way that a travel podcast has not before. I'm looking forward to season 2 and expanding the discussion through additional lenses."

Season 2 of Let's Go Together will feature more than 25 episodes. In addition to host Kellee Edwards, several Travel + Leisure editors will join the series as special guest hosts for select episodes, including Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqui Gifford and Travel + Leisure Digital Content Director Deanne Kaczerski, among others.

Let's Go Together is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and on your favorite listening platforms. To learn more about the series, find out more about last season's episodes, listen to the trailer, and stay up-to-date on upcoming guests and topics, visit: https://www.travelandleisure.com/lets-go-together-podcast.

ABOUT TRAVEL + LEISURE

Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the cultural pleasures the world has to offer—from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink—and provides compelling reasons to get up and go. Reaching an audience of more than 30 million, the Travel + Leisure media portfolio includes the U.S. flagship magazine, travelandleisure.com, newsletters, the Let's Go Together podcast, the World's Best Awards franchise, an extensive social media presence, and international editions in China, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. Launched in 1971, the U.S. edition of Travel + Leisure is the only monthly consumer travel magazine in the U.S. Travel + Leisure is part of Meredith Corp.'s (NYSE: MDP) Luxury Group of best-in-class brands and is owned by Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL).

