Travel + Leisure Readers Name Seabourn "#1 Midsize-Ship Ocean Cruise Line" In Annual World's Best Awards

"We constantly strive to provide the best travel experience to exceed our guests' expectations, and we thank the readers of Travel + Leisure for their confidence in what we do," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "This distinction speaks volumes about our team, both on board and shoreside, and their dedication and commitment to always deliver the personalized and intuitive service that has always made Seabourn the best over the years."

Leibowitz added that receiving Travel + Leisure's "#1 Midsize-Ship Ocean Cruise Line" World's Best Award is a testament to Seabourn's carefully crafted itineraries, immersive experiences, and exceptional service that continue to attract discerning travelers year after year, all on midsize ships with limited capacity of 458 to 600 people per ship.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites that are all oceanfront; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.

Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Such programs include 'An Evening with Tim Rice', the new evening entertainment experience created exclusively for the line in association with Belinda King Creative Productions; 'Seabourn Conversations' with special guest speaker including knowledgeable historians, naturalists, marine biologists, destination experts and more; Spa and Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, offering guests a holistic spa and wellness experience that integrates physical, social, environmental and spiritual well-being; and The Grill by Thomas Keller, reminiscent of the classic American restaurant from the 50's and 60's. Exclusive to Seabourn, The Grill is a unique culinary concept for Chef Keller, focusing on updated versions of iconic dishes. Guests will be treated to table-side preparations of Caesar salad and ice cream sundaes, as well as a range of other favorites like premium steaks, whole roasted chicken, and Lobster Thermidor, presented à la carte.

For reservations or more details, please contact Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com. A dedicated shore excursion call center is available for guests at 1-800-984-3225.

About Seabourn:

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Curated voyages to all seven continents delivering award-winning experiences

All ocean-front suites, luxuriously appointed

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Finest resort at sea that is masterfully designed

World-class dining, further enhanced through a culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller

All dining venues are complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Seabourn Conversations, connecting with visionary experts

Ventures by Seabourn™, optional shore excursions, enhance and extend your experience in select destinations*^

Select purposeful and sustainable travel experiences as the Official Cruise Partner of UNESCO*

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program*

, featuring an exclusive mindful living program* An evening entertainment experience in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice†

Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*Optional programs, for additional charge

^Available on Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation

†Not available on board Seabourn Venture

Click-to-Tweet: The results are in! @SeabournCruise is honored to announce it has been voted "#1 Midsize-Ship Ocean Cruise Line" by the readers of @travelleisure in the magazine's 2020 World's Best Awards. #TLWorldsBest

SOURCE Seabourn

Related Links

http://www.seabourn.com

