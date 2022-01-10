TRAVEL AND BEACH EXPERT RANDALL "MR. BEACH" KAPLAN ANNOUNCES THE TOP 50 BEACHES IN THE US FOR 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randall "Mr. Beach" Kaplan, the world's foremost beach expert, just announced his 2022 list of the Top 50 Beaches in the United States.

Randall Kaplan is the Founder and CEO of Sandee, a travel company focused on the promotion of beaches and beach tourism around the world. Randall's goal when creating Sandee was simple – to give the billion beachgoers around the world incredibly detailed information that would help them plan beach vacations, help them plan visits to beaches once they arrived in a new location, and help them plan visits to local beaches - and make all of their visits to the beach happier by allowing them to choose their perfect beach.

Over the last seven years, the Sandee team has spent 170,000 hours creating the world's largest and most comprehensive beach database by cataloging 94 categories of information for every beach in the world – more than 80,000 beaches in 212 countries. Sandee has two business models: on the consumer side Sandee is a Yelp for beaches for the billion+ people a year who visit the beach, and on the business-to-business side Sandee is a proprietary database that licenses its data to government tourism agencies, tourism and hospitality companies, and social media companies around the world.

The Mr. Beach 2022 United States Beach list includes:

South Beach ( Miami Beach, Florida ) Cannon Beach ( Cannon Beach, Oregon ) Venice Beach ( Venice, California ) Waikiki Beach ( Oahu, Hawaii ) Clearwater Beach ( Clearwater, Florida ) Pfeiffer Beach ( Big Sur, California ) Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore (Empire, Michigan) Po'ipu Beach (Kauai, Hawaii) Hanalei Bay (Kauai, Hawaii) Gulf Shores Main Beach (Gulf Shores, Alabama) El Matador Beach (Malibu, California) Myrtle Beach ( Socastee, South Carolina ) Santa Monica Beach (Santa Monica, California) Destin Beach (Destin, Florida) Rockaway Beach (Rockaway Beach, Oregon) Capitola Beach (Capitola, California) Main Beach (East Hampton, New York) Emerald Isle (Emerald Isle, North Carolina) Coney Island Beach (Brooklyn, New York) Malaquite Beach (North Padre Island, Texas) McWay Cove (Monterey County, California) Delray Beach (Delray Beach, Florida) Ka'anapali Beach ( Lahaina, Hawaii ) Ocean City Beach (Ocean City, Maryland) Sanibel Lighthouse Beach Park (Sanibel Island, Florida) Oak Street Beach ( Chicago, Illinois ) Naples Beach (Naples, Florida) Driftwood Beach (Jekyll Island, Georgia) Waiʻānapanapa State Park (Hana, Hawaii) Rockaway Beach (Queens, New York) Carmel Beach (Carmel, California) Indiana Dunes State Park (Chesterton, Indiana) Laguna - Main Beach (Laguna Beach, California) Lucy Vincent Beach ( Chilmark, Massachusetts ) Fort Lauderdale Beach (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) Polihua Beach (Lanai, Hawaii) Cape May Beach (Cape May, New Jersey) Ogunquit Beach (Ogunquit, Maine) Black Sand Beach (Prince William Sound, Alaska) Sanibel Beach (Sanibel, Florida) Makena Beach (Maui, Hawaii) Savannah's Beach (Tybee Island, Georgia) East Beach (Galveston Island, Texas) Orange Beach (Orange Beach, Alabama) Biloxi Beach (Gulfport, Mississippi) Kiawah Beachwater Park (Kiawah Island, South Carolina) Ruby Beach (Kalaloch, Washington) Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, Virginia) Coopers Beach ( Southampton, New York ) Crane Beach ( Ipswich, Massachusetts )

Over the last 20 years, Randall has visited several thousand beaches and has taken more than 20,000 photos from these visits, and his coffee table book BLISS: Beaches featuring some of his drone photographs from around the world has been a best-seller since its release in June 2021. Randall is also the host of In Search of Excellence, a podcast about the journeys of highly successful people that is designed to motivate, inspire, and help people reach their potential on both a professional and personal level.

For more information about Randall "Mr. Beach" Kaplan, please visit www.randallkaplan.com and follow him on Instagram @randallkaplan. For more information about Sandee and the world's largest, most comprehensive, and most trusted beach resource, please visit www.sandee.com and follow the company on Instagram @sandee.

About Randall Kaplan: Randall Kaplan is a serial entrepreneur and venture capitalist with a passion for traveling around the world, and over the last seven years his company Sandee has spent 170,000 hours creating the world's largest, most comprehensive, and most trusted beach database and resource by cataloging 94 categories of information for every beach in the world – more than 80,000 beaches in 212 countries. In addition to being the Founder and CEO of Sandee, Randall is a Co-Founder of Akamai Technologies (Ticker: AKAM), a technology company that has 8,000 employees around the world and serves a quarter of the world's web traffic; the Founder and CEO of JUMP Investors, an entrepreneurial investment firm with a focus on venture capital; a Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Thrive Properties, a real estate development and management firm; and the CEO of CollarCard, a promotional products company. Randall has also been an advisor to more than 50 companies, and is also a dedicated philanthropist. Randall is an active public speaker and has been a guest lecturer at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern's Pritzker School of Law, UCLA's Anderson School of Management, USC's Marshall School of Business, and USC's Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy. In 2006, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law presented Randall with the school's first Distinguished Entrepreneur Award. In 2001, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented Randall with the Einstein Technology Medal on behalf of The Jerusalem Fund. For more information about Randall Kaplan, visit www.randallkaplan.com.

SOURCE Sandee