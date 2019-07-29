Travel Expert Kris Kosach Shares on Tips on TV Blog Ways to Help Travelers This Summer

ATLANTA, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Studies show that the anticipation of a vacation is almost as important as the actual trip. That's why planning is a key part of any trip and is necessary for making sure your time off meets your expectations. Here to help guarantee that your next great trip is fun and relaxing is technology and travel expert Kris Kosach. Kris has advice on hot spots to consider for an upcoming vacation.

A GORGEOUS DESTINATION ONE MAY NOT TYPICALLY THINK OF TO VISIT

Kris shares her tips for take a vacation this Summer

Puerto Rico is the place to visit in 2019. From pristine beaches to delicious food, Puerto Rico has truly become a cultural Caribbean hub for those who would like to enjoy a completely different culture without the need for a passport. Offering 157 hotels open and 1,885 restaurants operational island-wide, Puerto Rico is thriving and welcoming travelers. Staying at hotels, eating at local restaurants, buying from local businesses and partaking in Island activities are some of the best ways to experience this unique destination. Puerto Rico has a rich lifestyle and history, which allows travelers to experience a completely different culture without a passport. For more information, visit: DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

A TIP TO HELP BOOK A GREAT VACATION

Dosh is the fastest-growing cash-back offer platform. It offers up to 40 percent in cash back automatically on hotel bookings. It is free to download in the Apple App and Google Play stores. Dosh has a global inventory of over 600,000 hotels featuring competitive pricing, without the hassle of converting points or complex rewards programs. This summer, Dosh is aiming to give more than $1 million back to travelers. Also, Dosh will be offering a limited time bonus of $25 for every new person a member refers who books a hotel stay. With Dosh, saving while traveling is possible. For more information, visit: dosh.cash.

SUGGESTIONS TO SAVE MONEY AND TRAVEL SMARTER THIS SUMMER

Being strapped for cash should not force one to cut back on travel plans or cancel trips. Instead, travelers should find savings on items they are overpaying for, like a wireless bill. A great answer to this issue is the NET10 Wireless $40 unlimited plan. Included in this offer is unlimited talk, text and up to eight gigabytes of high-speed data on America's largest and most dependable networks. All this with no contracts or mystery fees. Also, it is easy to stay connected with family and friends abroad using the $40 unlimited plan, which includes free international calling with a $10 credit. For more information, visit: net10wireless.com.

THINGS PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID THAT CAN CAUSE PROBLEMS WHEN VACATIONING

Nothing puts a damper on a vacation like a broken phone. Planning ahead can help avoid all of the headaches that go along with that, such as losing addresses, GPS capabilities and a camera. It is crucial travelers ensure that their phone is protected. The LifeProof FRE case is fully water and drop-proof. It is easy to find at any local Verizon store or on Verizon.com. FRE is fully waterproof, therefore, even if a phone accidentally takes a dip in the pool, lake or ocean.

