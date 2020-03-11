Travel Insurance Coverage for Coronavirus Pandemic May Be Available But Limited

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coronavirus outbreak has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization. Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth.com , explains that while a policy can still be purchased today, there is limited coronavirus coverage. Squaremouth launched the Coronavirus Pandemic Travel Insurance search feature to help travelers search and compare policies that may provide coverage for the coronavirus.

Travelers can get a quote for travel insurance here: Traveler's Guide to Travel Insurance for the Coronavirus

Cancellation Coverage For Illness and Quarantine

As of March 11th, 2020, three travel insurance providers on Squaremouth.com are still selling policies that may include cancellation coverage for travelers who contract the coronavirus, or are quarantined, and are unable to travel as planned. These policies may also include interruption benefits for travelers who contract the virus while traveling.

Medical Coverage for Contracting the Coronavirus

As of March 11th, 2020, four travel insurance providers on Squaremouth.com are offering emergency medical and medical evacuation benefits to travelers who contract the virus while traveling. These policies may cover medical expenses incurred if a traveler contracts the virus while on their trip, and may cover medical transportation home if necessary.

Cancel For Any Reason Upgrade Available But Limited

Most travelers contacting Squaremouth about the coronavirus are looking for policies that will allow them to cancel if they are concerned about their health and no longer wish to take a future trip.

In this scenario, the best option is to buy a Cancel For Any Reason policy. However, there are limitations. This time-sensitive upgrade must be purchased within 21 days of the first trip booking and typically costs 40% more than a standard policy. It can reimburse travelers 75% of their trip cost if they cancel their trip for a reason not otherwise covered by the policy.

As of March 11th, 2020, eleven providers on Squaremouth.com offer the Cancel For Any Reason upgrade.

To help travelers search for policies that may provide coverage for the coronavirus pandemic, Squaremouth has launched the "Coronavirus Pandemic" search feature on their travel insurance search form. Travelers can use this to search and compare policies that may still provide coverage for the coronavirus pandemic.

