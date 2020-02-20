"Travel INTRAnationally" Resonating with Today's Travelers

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With travelers opting to take more frequent trips versus one big trip overseas, Florida's Historic Coast offers a perfect combination of unique experiences to engage today's "purpose pursuers." These are couples and families looking for opportunities to learn more about themselves through exciting, one-of-a-kind experiences that lead to self-discovery and personal growth.

In November 2019, the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau launched an advertising campaign that includes billboards and TV promoting the destination with a "Travel INTRAnationally" theme, leveraging its unique heritage, world-class culinary scene and pristine beaches. And it seems to be just the thing travelers are looking for: a way to enjoy international culture, arts, cuisine and history, without the headaches and hurdles of international travel.

By using a spokesperson in the form of "Travel INTRAnational Guy" the campaign creates a somewhat humorous, human connection while touting the many ways visitors can enjoy authentic international experiences without the hassle of passports, long security lines and even longer flights.

The "Travel INTRAnationally" campaign was developed after extensive research, focus groups and concept testing that identified what today's travelers are looking for in a vacation destination. By leveraging the destination's storied 500-year history, its diversity of cultures, its charm and unique location, the campaign recognizes the evolving sophistication of travelers and matches their demand for enriching experiences with those the destination delivers. There are even specially created vacation packages and hotel deals for consumers and group travelers.

Created with the PETERMAYER agency, which was named Ad Age's "Small Ad Agency of the Year" in 2019, the campaign utilizes a combination of broadcast, outdoor and social media components to reach regional and national audiences, as well as international inbound visitors. "Travel INTRAnationally" is expected to continue resonating with travelers already curtailing their international travel.

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra Beach, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. For more information call 1.800.653.2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com. Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast @ViajaSanAgustin Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine and Facebook.com/ViajaSanAgustin and Twitter @FlHistoricCoast.

