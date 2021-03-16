Travel Is Therapy! Benchmark Launches Spring Wellness Getaways And Inspiring Tips About The Healing Power Of Travel

26 Benchmark Resorts' travel packages help address the psychological and physical challenges the pandemic has brought. Tweet this

Here's a sampling of Benchmark's Travel Is Therapy offers, with many more at the booking link:

Arizona

Mountain Shadows Resort, Scottsdale – Travel Is Therapy package includes $250 to spend on stays of three or more nights at this luxury resort. From in-room massage to golf, cocktails classes to hiking, guests can make their stay therapeutic in their own way. Scottsdale offers renowned golf courses, sunshine, historic sites and superb nightlife.

California

Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa, Lake Arrowhead – Hike though mountain forests or set sail on a magical lake. The West Coast Wellness package includes overnight accommodations, a daily $50 food & beverage credit on specially created and health-inspired menus, and access to a private beach.

Colorado

Manor Vail Lodge, Vail – Focus on mind, body and wellness in world-famous Vail. The Live Well in Colorado package features choice of studio, one-, two- or three-bedroom condominium accommodations, a $100 spa certificate and complimentary daily breakfast.

Florida

Costa D'Este Beach Resort, Vero Beach – The Coastal Calm package includes luxury accommodations in Gloria and Emilio Estefan's luxurious oceanside resort, Sunrise Yoga Classes, a $25 per night resort credit and 20% savings on spa treatments, two beach loungers daily.

Maine

Spruce Point Inn, Boothbay Harbor – Coastal charm and stunning seascapes unite in the Spring Renewal package offering a choice of luxury accommodations, massage or facial offered oceanside, in the private Zen Garden or spa, daily yoga and use of the inn's kayaks, bikes and motor launches.

North Carolina

Sanderling Resort, Duck (Outer Banks) – The Inner Vitality package features a $100 spa credit, a $100 food and beverage credit, Wild Horses Encounter, accommodations, beachfront yoga, kayaking, surfing, picnic hamper and a bottle of wine.

Texas

La Cantera Resort & Spa, San Antonio – Head for the Texas Hill Country and fabulous San Antonio where the Family-Friendly Spring Break package includes resort accommodations, daily breakfast and three hours per child at the resort's Kid Club. and head for the Hill Cory!

Utah

YOTELPAD, Park City – The Mountain Escape to Park City package combines fresh mountain air, stunning vistas and a 20% savings on studio and one-bedroom accommodations.

Vermont

Equinox Golf Resort & Spa, Manchester – The Vermont (Land Rover) Mud Therapy package lets guests hone their driving skills and get down in the mud on its 80-acre Land Rover Course with a 1-hour land rover driving experience lesson for two guests. Package includes luxury overnight accommodations. Eleven miles of trails in the Green Mountains are ideal for hiking and biking.

Virginia

Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, Roanoke – Roanoke Mountain Adventures package will have guests hitting the mountain trail, paddling a kayak, watching the wildlife in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains. The package includes overnight accommodations, an adventure snack pack, valet parking and a 20% savings on a guided tour or equipment rental from Roanoke Mountain Adventures.

Washington

Skamania Lodge, Stevenson – Take tea with this Comfort of Wellness package that includes an array of healthful, herbal teas from the Smith Wellness Collection. Enjoy tea on-the-go for a peaceful hike on forest trails or simply relax and soak in a moment of mindfulness while taking in the magnificent mountain views in the Gorge Room. Overlooking Columbia Gorge.

West Virginia

Stonewall Resort, Roanoke – Enjoy the healing powers of nature with the Lakeside Serenity package including up to 25% off overnight accommodations and two Stonewall Outfitters Passes good for 2-hour sessions with kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, road bikes and disc golf.

Wisconsin

Abbey Resort, Lake Geneva – Escape to Lake Geneva with the Calm Water Retreat package that includes discounted guest room rates, a $130 Avani Spa credit per each adult, an Avani Spa Bag filled with lavish treatments and a $20 voucher for the Café Latte.

Wyoming

Snow King Resort Hotel & Condos, Jackson Hole – Western Wellness package offers luxury condo and guest room accommodations at savings of up to 25%. Included is the Wellness Basket containing beauty products, granola and organic juices, perfect for taking on a trail walk or a visit to the internationally acclaimed resort town of Jackson Hole.

Reservations subject to availability.

