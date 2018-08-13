Travel Leaders Corporate Introduces New, Innovative Corporate Travel Duty-of-Care Tool

"It's an unpredictable world out there, and corporate travel managers are increasingly looking for more sophisticated tools to help them keep travelers safe," said Gabe Rizzi, President of Travel Leaders Corporate. "Travel Leaders CARE puts the latest and most widely-used information technology to work so that doing business on the road is a less anxious, more reassuring experience."

Duty of Care Services Tiered to Suit Client Needs

CARE features competitively-priced levels of service that companies can choose from to match varying needs. All levels of CARE are built with AI, powered by Stabilitas, to improve the speed, coverage, and validation for risk intelligence that may impact travelers.

CARE Essentials provides travel managers with email and SMS alerts about high-priority incidents around the globe that affect travelers before they embark and during their trips, as well as detailed email reports about the status of travelers impacted by events.

For companies requiring a greater degree of Duty of Care, the CARE Plus package adds a mobile app that both travel managers and travelers can use to access an online platform housing reliable pre-trip risk advisories and global alerts. It also features an interactive graphical dashboard that travel managers can use to view graphic displays of travelers' real-time whereabouts and all types of incident alerts. Business travelers can also use their mobile app to check in and post safety status and location data.

Offering even more hands-on help, the CARE Premium package adds alerts to employees at a corporation's facilities, in addition to medical assistance services, emergency travel services, security assistance services, travel risk management services, emergency response services, executive evacuation services and protection.

As part of its CARE services, Travel Leaders Corporate will offer product installation assistance and ongoing support to corporate clients.

"When an unexpected incident happens, travel managers immediately want to know: 'Do I have employees in harm's way and what steps do I need to take to get them to safety?' We're committed to leveraging emerging technologies to provide the best solutions for our travelers' safety and security," said Rizzi.

For more information or to take advantage of Travel Leaders Corporate's personalized service and cutting-edge corporate business travel solutions that provide a complete travel enrichment experience, email partnerships@tlcorporate.com or call 877-404-4173.

About Travel Leaders Corporate



Travel Leaders Corporate is part of Travel Leaders Group, which manages leisure, business and franchise travel operations under a variety of diversified divisions and brands. Travel Leaders Corporate has three service offerings – Travel Fulfillment, Travel Consulting and Meetings Management – which can be used independently or combined for maximum results. At Travel Leaders Corporate, each client is served by a dedicated team of professional travel agents assigned to each account. With a reputation built on reliability and a commitment to excellence, Travel Leaders Corporate offers its clients industry-leading products and services, and continuously seeks higher levels of performance. With employees in more than 120 cities across the United States, Travel Leaders Corporate is a forward-thinking, innovative company with a focus on continually improving the customer experience.

2018: Year of the Travel Agent



Travel Leaders Group has named 2018 Year of the Travel Agent. Over the last decade, the travel agency industry has flourished through technology, the growth of travel options and personalized service. Travel Leaders Group represents approximately 52,000 travel agents with unmatched expertise in 135,000 destinations and 53,000 areas of interest. Travelers and suppliers have rediscovered the value a professional travel advisor delivers to the travel experience. Travel agents help to move people around the world, and keep our economy growing.

