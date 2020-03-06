Travel Leaders Group Offers Advice for Travel During Coronavirus Outbreak

The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control are closely monitoring the outbreak caused by COVID-19, and while there is currently no vaccine to prevent the disease, both organizations have issued guidelines to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses. Travel Leaders Group leaders believe that these organizations are the best resources for up-to-date, fact-based information about the coronavirus disease.

The company is also being proactive in reaching out to our travel advisors in providing the latest information and links to assist advisors in having conversations with clients, compiling supplier updates across all sectors, including airlines, cruise lines, tour operators and hotels, and organizing webinars for advisors featuring top experts in travel medicine and risk management and travel insurance.

"Our goal is to ensure that travelers have the facts when making travel decisions," said John Lovell, President of Leisure Travel, Supplier Relations & Networks for Travel Leaders Group. "At the same time, we don't want our travelers to avoid vacations or business trips because of misinformation. Our travel advisors are advocates and destinations experts who can offer tips, advice and insights. We encourage you to reach out to them when planning your travel." To find an expert travel advisor, visit https://www.travelleadersgroup.com/advisors/.

In addition to monitoring the WHO and CDC sites, Travel Leaders Group recommends monitoring the U.S. State Department web site for travel advisories.

Travel Leaders Group is a unified collection of premium brands that empowers its global community of luxury, leisure, corporate and entertainment travel advisors to create unique travel experiences for clients through the world's leading travel companies. Travel Leaders Group represents more than 65,000 travel advisors worldwide and ranks as one of the industry's largest travel agency companies.

About Travel Leaders Group

