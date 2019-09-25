Travel Leaders Group Supports Bahamas Post-Hurricane Recovery Efforts

The Ranfurly Homes for Children was founded in the 1950s to care for homeless Bahamian children. The facility houses more than 40 children, providing living and studying spaces. With Hurricane Dorian's effects devastating some islands of The Bahamas, the Ranfurly Homes for Children has taken in additional children from affected islands, doubling the number of children served.

Following Hurricane Dorian, Travel leaders Group initiated fundraising for humanitarian relief in The Bahamas. As a result, the ALTOUR Foundation is donating $18,000 to the orphanage. The Tzell and Pro Foundation pledged $5,000, with Travel Leaders Group providing a $5,000 match. Travel Leaders Group's Family Bonds Foundation, meanwhile, has pledged $8,000. The current total amount of Travel Leaders Group's donations to the Ranfurly Homes for Children is $36,000. Additional donations are being accepted through the three Travel Leaders Group foundations.

"Although the travel industry spans the globe we are a family and lend support in times of need," said Ninan Chacko, CTC, CEO of Travel Leaders Group. "Even while our advisors were still assisting and rebooking their clients, the first question they asked was, 'How can we help?' The Bahamian people have been welcoming the world to their beautiful country and it is now our privilege to support them in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. In working with the team at the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, we determined that our funds could have the greatest impact by directing them to the Ranfurly Homes for Children."

Alexandra Maillis-Lynch, President of the Board of Directors at Ranfurly Homes, expressed her gratitude to Travel Leaders Group advisors and employees for their generosity, stressing that the need was great.

"We are seeking to be a safe haven for any child that needs this protection during this time. Currently we are including in our family, many of the children of the Grand Bahama Children's Home. That home was destroyed in the storm and the children will remain with us until that has been rebuilt and the children can return home. We are also hosting children from Abaco, some of whom will no doubt be calling Ranfurly their permanent home," she said.

For more information on the Ranfurly Homes for Children, please visit www.ranfurlyhome.org

About Travel Leaders Group

Travel Leaders Group (www.TravelLeadersGroup.com) is transforming travel with a commitment to our vacation and business travel clients through our progressive approach toward each unique travel experience. Having already assisted millions of travelers, Travel Leaders Group manages leisure, business and franchise travel operations under a variety of diversified divisions and brands. With over 6,000 agency locations, Travel Leaders Group ranks as one of the industry's largest travel agency companies. Travelers also have access to The Travel Collection by Travel Leaders Group, a portfolio of select travel offers including discounts on international and domestic flights, value-added benefits at lodging establishments, shipboard credits on cruises and savings on escorted and vacation packages. Membership to The Travel Collection is offered at no additional cost to U.S. American Express Gold Card, Business Gold Rewards Card, Platinum Card® and Business Platinum Card® Members. For more information visit www.TheTravelCollection.com.

Contact: Berit Griffin

bgriffin@travelleaders.com

763.519.6561

SOURCE Travel Leaders Group

Related Links

http://www.travelleaders.com

