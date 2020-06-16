Travel Mindset Partners With BLACK GIRL DIGITAL, INC. for Equal Representation of Black and POC Voices in Influencer Marketing

CHICAGO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Mindset, the leading tourism and lifestyle brand influencer marketing agency, announced today that it has partnered with BLACK GIRL DIGITAL, INC. to expand its global presence, focus on creating more diverse brand partnerships, and amplify messaging that authentically speaks to people of color (POC).

Through this strategic partnership, Travel Mindset and BLACK GIRL DIGITAL, INC. will provide the most comprehensive influencer marketing strategies, with a dedication to making sure Black voices and POC are not only highlighted but that marketing and content are developed with their interests in mind. Tourism boards, travel and lifestyle brands, and agencies across the United States, Canada, and abroad can now take advantage of their joint expertise, strategies, platforms, unparalleled education, research, and influencer relationships. Now more than ever, these relationships and influencer campaigns are telling the stories of our lives — and Black and POC stories should be represented equally.

"BLACK GIRL DIGITAL, INC. couldn't be more thrilled to join forces with the Travel Mindset team," said LaToya Shambo, CEO and Founder of BLACK GIRL DIGITAL, INC. "Given the current climate the world is in, it is more important now than ever for general market influencer agencies to build strategic partnerships with influencers of color. We truly appreciate Travel Mindset's understanding of our mission, and we look forward to collaborating to create successful campaigns and content that highlights diversity. The possibilities are endless."

"BLACK GIRL DIGITAL, INC.'s passion and strategic wherewithal in the black influencer space embodies what we look for in a partner," said Harley Schachter, CEO and Founder of Travel Mindset and Inside Out Media. "Offering brands a more insightful approach to addressing diverse markets, along with a deeper understanding of which influencers will best deliver that messaging, is our next step."

Travel Mindset will be hosting a webinar on June 16, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time to complement the partnership announcement. In this free webinar, viewers will gain insights and actionable plans for marketing to Black travelers. Guest influencers will include @hey_ciara, @thetravelingchild, @onegrloneworld, and more.

Register for the webinar here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9815922357167/WN_pW6hY_jiSOGgWVVc7DnJCg

About BLACK GIRL DIGITAL, INC.

BLACK GIRL DIGITAL, INC. is a premium Digital Marketing and Influencer Agency that specializes in the black female audience. Our mission is to be a solution to representation and wage disparities for Black and Multicultural women in the influencer marketing industry. Since launching in 2016, BLACK GIRL DIGITAL, INC. has worked with VH1, BET, MTV, Sephora, The Doux, Andre Walker Hair Care, and Hairfinity just to name a few. Helping brands craft their messaging through the lens of the black female has been the key to building authentic campaigns with influencers of color for BLACK GIRL DIGITAL, INC. To learn more about Black Girl Digital, please visit: www.blackgirldigital.com

About Travel Mindset

Travel Mindset is the industry leader in influencer marketing for travel and lifestyle brands. Since 2013, the agency has worked on over 700+ campaigns with clients ranging from Fairmont Hotels and Visit California to Celebrity Cruises and Under Armour. Travel Mindset's approach is rooted in personal relationships with their influencer community, digging beyond follower count and engagement numbers, and developing personal relationships so that they can truly understand ideal fits for clients. To learn more about Travel Mindset, please visit: www.TravelMindset.com.

