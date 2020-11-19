Travel Nursing Through Abbella Medical Staffing

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbella Medical Staffing is a medical staffing agency that is proud to offer travel nursing positions for those looking to enhance their careers and have a flexible lifestyle. "Abbella aims to make working with us easy," says Thomas Wambui, President of Abbella. "We place you in the best positions at the best healthcare facilities, and we help you meet your career goals."

Travel nursing offers many benefits for those looking for a rewarding career in the healthcare industry. Travel nurses are able to work in a variety of prestigious healthcare facilities nationwide, learning from the best doctors and practitioners. They will be able to enjoy job security, great benefits, and competitive compensation.

In addition, many nurses and other allied health professionals are attracted to travel nursing because they get paid to travel. They will be able to see parts of the country they haven't seen before and get to experience it by living there, instead of just visiting. Travel nursing allows them to make a meaningful impact in communities around the country. There are amazing opportunities to grow personally and professionally. Travel nursing is truly a rewarding career with optimal work/life balance. Travel nurses can accept the jobs they want and travel where they wish. No matter where travel nurses go, they will surely be brightening the lives of all those whom they touch.

Abbella Medical Staffing works with some of the best healthcare facilities around the country. They have years of experience in placing qualified nurses and allied health professionals in multi-week, per diem, or contract assignments around the country. They offer excellent compensation and benefits packages, as well as career guidance. In addition, they are available 24/7 to answer any problem or concern. Their application is available online.

About Abbella Medical Staffing

Abbella Medical Staffing is located in the Baltimore, MD area. The medical staffing agency is passionate about helping their nurses and allied health professionals achieve their career goals and dreams, while improving the lives of patients with job placements. Their mission is to improve the outcome of healthcare everywhere by connecting adventurous medical professionals and respected healthcare facilities through an attentive and organized staffing process. To learn more, contact them at www.abbellamedical.com today.

