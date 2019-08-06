Travel Oregon and Deschutes Brewery Collaborate to Create "Only Slightly Exaggerated IPA"

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the millions inspired by Travel Oregon's whimsical Only Slightly Exaggerated advertising campaign, the tourism commission continues to bring the animated video's enchanting illustrations to life in the real world. First there were posters and murals. And today, there is…wait for it…beer! Travel Oregon and Deschutes Brewery are launching Only Slightly Exaggerated IPA to celebrate and capture the flavor of Oregon's breathtaking beauty with this seasonal summer beer release.

"We love the Only Slightly Exaggerated campaign— the artwork is so whimsical and fun," says Veronica Vega, Director of Product Development for Deschutes. "We've paired the campaign with our newest seasonal, inspired by that same sense of magic."

Only Slightly Exaggerated IPA was created using the profound Sabro hop, grown in the Northwest, that has a unique quality that gives the beer an exceptional "slightly exaggerated" flavor combination of bourbon barrel, coconut and tropical notes. "It's surprising that a hop could bring these characteristics to a beer," said Vega. "We paired up the unique coconut character of Sabro with tropical hops to create something distinct from our other citrus led IPAs."

The collaboration was born at the brewery's original Public House in downtown Bend, Oregon in 2018 with Travel Oregon's first launch of the Only Slightly Exaggerated campaign. "We're thrilled to see this collaboration come to fruition. What started as a limited-run beer to celebrate the launch of a new campaign, will now be available to IPA-lovers in 32 states," said Todd Davidson, CEO of Travel Oregon. "It's all about getting in front of potential visitors—we want them to fall in love with Oregon products and seek them out when they return home."

The Only Slightly Exaggerated campaign launched to viral success in spring of 2018, doing something no tourism brand had ever done: animate their state. New iterations came to life in the fall of 2018 with the creation of the Oregon Mural Trail, and releasing limited-edition posters and postcards to engaged fans. In spring 2019, the second animated video was released to more excitement and success. A new concept of the campaign is in development and will be launching in fall 2019.

Look for Only Slightly Exaggerated IPA in stores in early August. This seasonal brew is 6.0% ABV with 50 IBUs and will be available in 12-ounce, six and 12 pack bottles. The beer will be distributed in 32 states and available in all major retail outlets, convenience/liquor stores (depending on state), as well as restaurants and bars on draft. To find the nearest Deschutes beer near you, try their helpful beer finder.

About Travel Oregon

The Oregon Tourism Commission, dba Travel Oregon, works to enhance visitors' experiences by providing information, resources and trip planning tools that inspire travel and consistently convey the exceptional quality of Oregon. The commission aims to improve Oregonians' quality of life by strengthening the economic impacts of the state's $12.3 billion tourism industry that employs more than 115,000 Oregonians. Visit TravelOregon.com to learn more.

About Deschutes Brewery:

Deschutes Brewery, family and employee owned since 1988, is one of the quintessential beers of the Pacific Northwest. Founded on the guiding principles of true craftsmanship, ultimate quality, and extraordinary consumer experience, Deschutes Brewery is recognized for defining beers such as Black Butte Porter, Mirror Pond Pale Ale, Fresh Squeezed IPA and the non-stop release of pioneering small batch experimental and barrel-aged beers. Deschutes can be found at its brewpubs in Bend and Portland, Oregon, Tasting Rooms in Bend, and Roanoke, Virginia and at accounts across the country. Visit Deschutes Brewery's beer finder to find a Deschutes beer near you.

SOURCE Travel Oregon

Related Links

https://traveloregon.com

