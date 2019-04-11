Travel Places inks long-term agreement with Sabre to enhance experience and choice for travelers

LONDON and SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Places, a specialist sports team and group travel agency, is now using innovative technology from Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) to create bespoke and personalized experiences for its travelers.

The multi-year agreement enables agents to access Sabre's global distribution system (GDS) to shop, book and manage travel content from 400 airlines, 900,000 hotel options and 40 car rental brands. Travel Places agents are now leveraging the industry-leading technology, data-driven insights and intuitive interface of Sabre Red 360 – the next-generation travel agency desktop – allowing them to further enhance their consultative service delivery.

"Our group travelers have diverse and unique needs, which require a highly bespoke service," said Nick Warren, managing director, Travel Places. "We therefore needed an innovative and forward-thinking technology partner that can help us meet their diverse needs through a flexible and agile platform. The advanced capabilities of Sabre's technology enable us to personalize all aspects of our customers' journeys, resulting in an enhanced, seamless experience. Sabre also demonstrated robust plans to deliver real-time content from NDC channels. Above all, Sabre's technology will help us create the framework we need to grow."

Travel Places is the leading travel management company in the UK specializing in sports-team and group bookings, with an ambitious strategy focused on growth through innovation and enhanced personalization.

"Today's travelers demand experiences that mimic those offered by their favorite consumer brands," said Salman Syed, vice president, Travel Network, EMEA, Sabre. "On top of this, Travel Places' customers have unique demands for flexibility and personalized travel options. We are constantly evolving our technology to offer agencies faster innovation and more flexible solutions infused with data-driven insights. We are looking forward to helping Travel Places meet its ambitious growth goals through cutting-edge technology."

To fit their bespoke Group Air requirements, Travel Places is also using Sabre's Group Wizard, an end-to-end solution for effective Group Air booking management. Through automation, this intelligent application improves agent efficiency, helps ensure airline requirements are consistently and effectively managed and provides a seamless end-to-end traveler experience. Travel Places will also benefit from the new Sabre Content Services for Lodging, which will provide increased hotel products and services to further support requirements of its high-end customers when it launches later this year.

In addition to bringing significant benefits to travel agents, the Sabre Red 360 platform provides added value to airlines when they introduce New Distribution Capability (NDC) based offerings. The simplified workflow in Sabre Red 360 makes it easy to display and sell branded fares and ancillaries, helping to generate additional revenue.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About Travel Places

Travel Places is the UK's leading team travel specialist. With over 40 years' experience, we've successfully managed travel plans for thousands of people each year – from athlete, team, media and sponsor travel for events such as Formula One™, the America's Cup and the FIFA World Cup, to organized group trips for international Scouting events and school tours. www.travelplaces.co.uk

