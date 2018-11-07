Travel Planning is Transformed with the All-New TripAdvisor, Now Available to Travelers Globally

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) today announced that travelers worldwide can join the all-new TripAdvisor. Over a decade ago, TripAdvisor changed the way consumers researched and planned travel. The new TripAdvisor transforms travel again by becoming the one place online that allows consumers to effortlessly discover, save and share great recommendations when planning a trip. Beyond enjoying more than 702 million reviews and opinions, travelers can now get useful and relevant advice from the people and experts they trust.

Consumers want to travel with confidence and maximize the value of every trip, but travel planning can be overwhelming with so many different sources of online and offline information. While the wisdom of the crowds is helpful, travelers want to factor in the advice of friends and family more when making decisions. Starting today, travelers searching the new TripAdvisor for places to go, things to do, and where to stay or eat can discover helpful recommendations and advice from the people and experts they have chosen to follow. They can then easily save and share ideas to plan and book their perfect trip.

"We're very excited to be changing travel yet again. Just as you have your go-to site or app for music and shopping, we are making sure TripAdvisor is now your go-to resource for travel," said Stephen Kaufer, president and CEO, TripAdvisor. "The new TripAdvisor provides its members with great content from the people, brands and influencers they rely on for travel and in-destination advice before and during their trip. With the introduction of new voices to TripAdvisor, travelers can better plan their trips by easily finding their ideal hotel, experience or restaurant."

Travelers now have access to helpful and inspirational videos, photos, articles and guides from friends and family, as well as from over a thousand brands, publishers, and influencers including Giada DeLaurentiis , Condé Nast Traveler , Eater , Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts , and Travel Channel . A new feature called "Trips" enables travelers to collaborate with others by saving, organizing, sharing and creating lists or in-depth guides highlighting their favorite hotels, restaurants, experiences in a particular destination.

Plan your best trip with the new TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor has always been recognized as the leading travel review website by consumers. The new TripAdvisor, which features some familiar social tools available on other sites, is expanding to offer travelers news ways to plan their journey.

In addition to the ability to "Like," "Repost" and "Share" the more than 702 million reviews and opinions on TripAdvisor, it is now easy for members to:

Follow others they trust: The global TripAdvisor community has expanded beyond travelers. In addition to friends and family, members can follow more than a thousand trusted brands, publishers and social media influencers that have already joined the beta experience. Members can enjoy inspiring and helpful photos, videos, Trip guides and articles from others directly within the travel feed.

Kaufer added, "This is just the beginning for TripAdvisor as we continue to work with the community to build the best experience for travelers worldwide. In the coming weeks, we will welcome more brands and influencers to the travel feed and will allow members to upload and share videos and articles."

Publishers, brands & influencers

With nearly half a billion unique visitors every month, TripAdvisor has one of the most high-intent travel audiences in the world, and a growing number of brands and influencers are turning to the platform versus other channels to engage with its global community.

Current brands and publishers include: Condé Nast Traveler , Eater , GoPro , Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts , National Geographic , Thrillist , Travel Channel , Time Out , Outside magazine and Wine Enthusiast magazine .

Additionally, notable travel influencers who have joined include: Giada DeLaurentiis , Giadzy , The Points Guy , The Planet D , Travel Babbo , Dame Traveler , The Blonde Abroad , Be My Travel Muse , The Food Ranger , Mark Wiens , Salt in Our Hair , Two Trends , and SimplyCyn .

Publishers, brands and influencers can click here for additional information on how to join the all-new TripAdvisor.

Interested owners and operators of hotels, restaurants and experiences businesses can click here for more information.

With support for 28 languages, the new site and app experience is now available to TripAdvisor members worldwide. Travelers who are new to TripAdvisor will have to create a free account to begin accessing the latest experience.

