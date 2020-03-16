Travel Plazas And Truckstops Open, Serving Nation's Truck Drivers

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing the travel plaza and truckstop industry, issued the following statement today confirming that its members remain open and continue to serve the professional drivers who are transporting supplies and goods in support of COVID-19 emergency relief.

Travel centers and truckstops across the United States continue to provide food, fuel and the other essential amenities needed by professional drivers, including showers.

"Truck drivers are depending on truckstops and travel centers as they deliver food and life-saving supplies. Our members are committed to doing their part during the nation's response to this emergency," said NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings. "As the nation confronts the coronavirus outbreak, the country's travel centers and truckstops are committed to remaining open and serving America's drivers. Fuel retailers are 'essential' businesses that must remain open even if other 'nonessential' businesses are forced to close."

Travel centers are well-positioned to serve the nation's hard-working, professional drivers during this critical time.

Although some states have ordered the closing of sit-down restaurants, travel plazas and truckstops offer many food options, including quick-serve food and healthy grab-and-go options. Even where restaurants are prohibited from offering sit-down table service, travel centers are converting those restaurants to allow for take-out options.

"In these difficult times it is essential that the American people can count on the nation's professional truck drivers to continue delivering food and other essential products to communities throughout the country," Mullings said. "The truckstop and travel center industry is committed to continuing to play the important role of feeding and fueling truck drivers."

Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truckstop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate.

Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman

703-739-8578

SOURCE NATSO, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.natso.com

