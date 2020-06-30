Travel restrictions to Canada remain in place for July holidays

OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reminding all travellers, ahead of the July 1 (Canada) and July 4 (United States) holidays, that travel restrictions are still in place at all Canadian international border crossings.

These measures remain in place until at least July 21.

The Government of Canada remains committed to protecting the health and safety of Canadians and reducing the spread of COVID-19 in Canada.

All travel of an optional or discretionary nature, including tourism, recreation and entertainment, is covered by these measures across all ports of entry in all modes of transportation – land, marine, air and rail.

With the travel restrictions still in place, foreign nationals, including U.S. citizens, will not be allowed to enter Canada if they attempt to come for any of the following examples of discretionary travel:

opening or checking on a cottage or seasonal home





sightseeing





boating across the border





fishing or hunting





visiting friends or a girlfriend, boyfriend or fiancé(e)





attending a party or celebration





driving in transit for the purpose of taking a shortcut through Canada to get to a United States (U.S.) destination faster





to get to a (U.S.) destination faster picking up a pet

Asymptomatic immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents who meet the immediate family member definition and are coming to Canada for a minimum of 15 days will be exempt from the prohibition from entering Canada for a discretionary purpose. Read more information about Foreign nationals who are immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

Unless exempt, boaters cannot currently enter Canadian waters (territorial sea and internal waters) or boundary waters for discretionary reasons. These reasons include: touring, sightseeing and pleasure fishing. Read more Information for foreign boaters.

The CBSA has temporarily suspended or reduced service at certain small vessel reporting sites, small airports of entry, ferry terminals and to the Remote Area Border Crossing program. Travellers should review the list of CBSA locations that remain open during this temporary service suspension.

Quick Facts

The temporary restriction on all discretionary travel at the Canada-U.S. border put in place on March 21 at 12:01 a.m. EDT continues. This restriction has been extended until at least July 21, 2020, and can be prolonged as necessary for public health reasons.





Canadian citizens, permanent residents and Registered Indians under the Indian Act continue to enter Canada by right, and are subject to COVID-19 entry screening measures.





All persons entering Canada who test positive for COVID-19 or who have symptoms of COVID-19, no matter their country of origin or mode of entry, must isolate themselves for 14 days. Persons without symptoms of COVID-19 must quarantine themselves for 14 days.





Travellers should consult the respective provincial/territorial websites to ensure that they are aware of the provincial/territorial entry, quarantine and public health requirements and can abide by those requirements.





As of March 31, 2020, anyone arriving in Canada in any mode (air, land or marine) must provide their contact information to a border services officer when seeking entry. This information is collected on behalf of Public Health Agency of Canada to support the compliance to, and enforcement of, the 14-day quarantine or isolation requirement outlined in Order in Council 2020-0260. Travellers are encouraged to download the mobile ArriveCAN App prior to arrival to reduce wait times and limit contact at the border. The App is available on the Apple App and Google Play stores.





For the latest on cross-border programs and services, travellers can call the CBSA's Border Information Service at 1-800-461-9999.

