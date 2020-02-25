Travel Reward Startup, AirGo Miles, Appoints Damon West as CEO, and Closes Deal to Generate over $1M for the Company

Damon West's startup-up acumen has been forged from a long-standing list of career achievements that have garnered over $100M in combined revenue. Conceptualizing the original idea for AirGo Miles in 2011, West sought to allow people world-over to exchange the miles and points they were about to lose for a universal mile they could repurpose towards almost any travel excursion. Although the necessary technology did not exist within that scope of time, persistence became the catalyst that transformed West's then brainchild into a modern reality.

Tony Puccetti, AirGo Miles Board Member, and COO - Digital Commerce Services for Blue Acorn iCI stated, "Damon West is one of the most motivated people I've had the opportunity to work with. His organic determination to succeed fosters both an ecosystem of co-creation and innovation. Damon's the natural genesis of AirGo Miles, there is no one better to usher us into the next era of business."

West's vision for AirGo Miles is expansive, investing in businesses external to AirGo's core service for the sole purpose of sustaining the company's development without having to dilute its current shareholders. The first being a single acquisition resulting in over $1M in projected revenue.

"I am proud of where we've come and the tight team of people we have," says West. "Creating a platform that's simple, intuitive, and rewarding to the user is a challenging task. I love my iPhone, it's easy and intuitive, but crack it open and you'll see millions of hours of manpower, thought, and passion. It's complex but brilliantly simple. We need the same simplicity for our users and understand that to do so requires a lot of thought, ingenuity, and planning. We're applying that same ingenuity not just in how we build our platform, but in how we financially sustain and grow the company."

On the horizon is a partnership allowing both Uber and Lyft Rideshare Drivers the ability to earn one AirGo Mile for every mile they drive. This collaboration will give AirGo Miles access to over 1 million drivers and 80 million riders at launch. Additionally, West is in the initial stages of a public offering and will be allowing AirGo travelers the opportunity to invest early by trading their current AirGo Miles for company shares.

Early investor, Jim Newman, has been able to watch AirGo develop and test their services for over 15 months. "Damon is loaded with ideas and not afraid to implement them. I'm more than pleased with their consistent movement and look forward to continued collaboration with Damon at the helm of the ship," said Newman.

West's extensive resume reads of success both in and outside the confounds of AirGo Miles. Damon is the originator behind bestof.com, which he sold in late 2004. He is versed in the fields of technology, telecom and entertainment, leveraging his relationships to make AirGo Miles the official travel rewards provider of the 2019 and 2020 Emmy Awards. To learn more about AirGo Miles please visit www.airgomiles.com .

