Travel Services Market in India Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers | Technavio

Nov 15, 2021, 11:45 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Travel Services Market in India research report by Technavio infers that the overall rise in international tourist footfall and the advent of technologies is driving this market's growth.
Resulting in a market growth of USD 11.11 billion from 2020 to 2025,
Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including Airbnb Inc., Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd., Cox and Kings Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd., ITC Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd., Thomas Cook India Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and Yatra Online Inc. among others.
Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A, partnerships, and strategic alliances to compete in the market.
Cleartrip - In October 2019, Cleartrip launched a transformative solution 'Cleartrip for Work' a transformative travel product for the individual traveler.
Key Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by Service:
- Domestic flight services:
- The travel services market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the domestic flight services segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.
- The growth in the number of passengers is largely driven by the introduction of multiple low-cost airlines, rising disposable income, government initiatives, improved connectivity, foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Indian civil aviation sector, expanding working population base, and a high number of domestic business travelers.
- Hotel accommodation services
- Rail ticket services
- Cab services
- Others
- Segmentation by Booking:
- Online:
- In terms of booking, the online booking segment is expected to generate maximum revenue during the forecast period.
- The convenience offered by online platforms propels the shift in consumer preference for booking travel services through the online mode, subsequently propelling the sales generated through this segment.
- Offline
Latest Trends Driving the Global Travel Services Market in India
- Travel Services Market in India Driver:
- International tourist footfall and the advent of technologies
Business travel spending in India is booing primarily due to the growing number of multinational companies. Governments are also taking initiatives to promote tourism for inbound tourists. Moreover, Inbound tourism in India has been growing at a rapid pace owing to international and domestic business, leisure, and sports trips. These factors will boost the market growth during the forecast period.
- Travel Services Market in India Trend:
- Availability of low-cost airlines:
The cost burden on travelers is reduced significantly due to the introduction of low-cost airlines. The increasing competition in the airline industry has resulted in the introduction of low-cost airlines. Global airlines are also planning to invest in the low-cost fare segment of the Indian aviation industry.
|
Travel Services Market in India Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 11.11 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.23
|
Regional analysis
|
India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer
|
Companies profiled
|
Airbnb Inc., Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd., Cox and Kings Ltd.,
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are
