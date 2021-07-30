Travel Services Market in India to grow by USD 11.11 billion | Technavio
The travel services market in India is set to grow by USD 11.11 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbnb Inc., Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd., Cox and Kings Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd., ITC Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd., Thomas Cook India Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and Yatra Online Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increase in the number of M&A, partnerships, and strategic alliances will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Travel Services Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation
The Travel Services Market in India is segmented as below:
- Service
- Domestic Flight Services
- Hotel Accommodation Services
- Rail Ticket Services
- Cab Services
- Others
- Booking
- Online
- Offline
Travel Services Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the travel services market in India provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Airbnb Inc., Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd., Cox and Kings Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd., ITC Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd., Thomas Cook India Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and Yatra Online Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Travel Services Market in India size
- Travel Services Market in India trends
- Travel Services Market in India industry analysis
The increasing adoption of online payment platforms is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the huge competition among players leading to price war may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the travel services market in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Travel Services Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist travel services market growth in India during the next five years
- Estimation of the travel services market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the travel services market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the travel services market vendors in India
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Domestic flight services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hotel accommodation services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rail ticket services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cab services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Market Segmentation by Booking
- Market segments
- Comparison by Booking
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Booking
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Airbnb Inc.
- Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd.
- Cox and Kings Ltd.
- Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd.
- ITC Ltd.
- MakeMyTrip Ltd.
- Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd.
- Thomas Cook India Ltd.
- TripAdvisor LLC
- Yatra Online Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
