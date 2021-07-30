Travel Services Market in India to grow by USD 11.11 billion | Technavio

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbnb Inc., Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd., Cox and Kings Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd., ITC Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd., Thomas Cook India Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and Yatra Online Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increase in the number of M&A, partnerships, and strategic alliances will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Travel Services Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

The Travel Services Market in India is segmented as below:

Service

Domestic Flight Services



Hotel Accommodation Services



Rail Ticket Services



Cab Services



Others

Booking

Online



Offline

To gain access to detailed market landscape, vendor analysis, and future trends impacting the growth of the market, download a sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40267

Travel Services Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the travel services market in India provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Airbnb Inc., Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd., Cox and Kings Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd., ITC Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd., Thomas Cook India Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and Yatra Online Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Travel Services Market in India size

size Travel Services Market in India trends

trends Travel Services Market in India industry analysis

The increasing adoption of online payment platforms is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the huge competition among players leading to price war may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the travel services market in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Travel Services Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist travel services market growth in India during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the travel services market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the travel services market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the travel services market vendors in India

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Space Tourism Market- The space tourism market is segmented by type (suborbital tourism and orbital tourism), technology adopters (innovators, early adopters, and early majority), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Sports Tourism Market - The sports tourism market is segmented by product (soccer tourism, cricket tourism, tennis tourism, and others), type (domestic sports tourism and international sports tourism), category (passive sports tourism and active sports tourism), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Domestic flight services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hotel accommodation services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rail ticket services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cab services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Market Segmentation by Booking

Market segments

Comparison by Booking

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Booking

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Airbnb Inc.

Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd.

Cox and Kings Ltd.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd.

ITC Ltd.

MakeMyTrip Ltd.

Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd.

Thomas Cook India Ltd.

TripAdvisor LLC

Yatra Online Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/travel-services-market-in-india-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio