Travel Services Market in India to observe $ 11.11 Billion growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the number of M&A, partnerships, and strategic alliances.

The travel services market in India analysis includes the service and booking segments. This study identifies the increasing adoption of online payment platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the travel services market in India growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The travel services market in India covers the following areas:

Travel Services Market in India Sizing

Travel Services Market in India Forecast

Travel Services Market in India Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Airbnb Inc.

Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd.

Cox and Kings Ltd.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd.

ITC Ltd.

MakeMyTrip Ltd.

Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd.

Thomas Cook India Ltd.

TripAdvisor LLC

Yatra Online Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Domestic flight services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hotel accommodation services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rail ticket services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cab services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Market Segmentation by Booking

Market segments

Comparison by Booking

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Booking

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

