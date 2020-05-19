Travel Solutions USA Launches Exclusive Service to Support Hospitality Industry Worldwide

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Solutions USA, a hospitality industry platform pioneered by leaders in the travel space, has announced the launch of the Global Travel Intelligence Briefing, a data resource designed to provide hospitality businesses with the resources to navigate their companies through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In coordination with T&M Protection Resources, LLC, a global security and investigations firm, the Global Travel Intelligence Briefing will provide the latest hospitality insights and industry data ranging from global travel restrictions and advisories, to security practices and more, through bi-weekly reports.

"Amidst COVID-19, our team noticed an immediate need for collective information across the travel and hospitality industry, which led us to join forces with T&M to create a resource for hospitality leaders and businesses across the globe," said Rob Karp, the Founder of Travel Solutions USA. "Through bi-weekly briefs, our goal is to block out the noise and provide a clear and concise roadmap for our colleagues to navigate through the everyday challenges our industry is currently facing. Whether you're the owner of a boutique hotel, a tour operator or a travel agency, we're here to support and provide you with the vital information you need, all in one place."

As many nations and U.S. states begin to reopen their economies, the reports will offer detailed travel advisories and key analyses inclusive of monthly airline travel trends and passenger volume to better prepare the industry for the future, and analysis of key developments across local, regional and international economies.

Travel Solutions USA has pledged to donate a portion of sales from its report to the Travel Cares Foundation, a 501(c) 3 organization created amidst COVID-19 to give back and support hospitality businesses across the globe.

About Travel Solutions USA:

Designed to deliver actionable insights, Travel Solutions USA's Global Travel Intelligence Briefing offers the latest data and information for the hospitality industry, created by travel and hotel industry experts, and powered by the global security and intelligence insight of T&M Protection Resources.

