Travel Tech Innovation Continues with Fareportal's Latest Spirit Airlines Integration

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading travel technology company Fareportal, the corporation behind online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel announced their latest innovation in partnership with Spirit Airlines. The New Distribution Capability, NDCv18.2, will provide innovative ways for airline passengers to make seat selections and baggage option choices that were previously not available. More enhancements are planned for the future.

"Fareportal is a leader in NDC implementation and further engaging with Spirit Airlines will enable us to provide additional content to our customers," said Veronica Silver, Vice President, Automation & Product Development at Fareportal.

Sam S. Jain, CEO and Founder of Fareportal, continues, "Moving travel technology forward to improve the flight travel booking experience is what the Fareportal team strives for every day. We have a long relationship with Spirit Airlines and worked closely with them to implement this enhanced capability."

Throughout its history, Fareportal has successfully adhered to a "tech first" focus that reflects the company's orientation to provide value to their airline partners. This competitive edge allows the company and its partners to remain at the forefront in today's highly competitive travel market and provide additional value for airline passengers.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next-generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international travel and add-on ancillaries.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with certified travel agents available to help find discount flight tickets to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram , and Pinterest to learn how to travel the world for less.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com. At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.

