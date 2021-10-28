Travel The World Through Materials at NYCxDesign 2021

The multi-day event will start at 11:00 am until 6:00 pm at 48 Ludlow St, New York, and will include a silent auction. Four limited-edition area rugs are up for auction for each country, with entire proceeds going to DIFFA (Design Industries Foundation Fighting Aids).

Talk Carpet will also dedicate a cocktail party on the 13th of November to DIFFA for attendees to enjoy appetizers and drinks. Ticket will be available for purchase through DIFFA. The World Through Materials serves to celebrate material across borders and make a DIFFArence through design. Talk Carpet invites the design community to come together and celebrate the main thing that we have in common: love for design.

Talk Carpet's business core is to talk carpet and talk design inspiration. They target to be more than just a source of unique carpets; they are an inspiration source for design. Talk Carpet specializes in hospitality carpets, office carpets, and carpets for multifamily projects. They are a partner of established Danish brand ege Carpet, one of the leading commercial carpet companies. Together, they transform the way designers and end clients approach commercial carpets.

SOURCE Talk Carpet

Related Links

https://talkcarpet.com/

