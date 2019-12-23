Travel to Jiangxi, enjoy its beautiful scenery

At the conference, Ding Xinquan, deputy director-general of Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, talked about Jiangxi's beautiful natural scenery as well as its rich and varied Jiangxi-Poyang culture, from the dynamic vitality of the city to the rich local customs, and showed the unique culture and tourism resources of Jiangxi to the audience.

Ding said that there are many world-class tourist attractions that spread around Poyang Lake in Jiangxi Province, such as Lushan Mountain, Jingdezhen, Wuyuan, Sanqing Mountain, Guifeng, Longhu Mountain and others. These attractions include mountains, lakes, ancient villages, ceramic art and religious culture, and form the "most China" boutique tourist route which is popular among both domestic and foreign tourists. It is hoped that more Americans will enter China and Jiangxi to enioy Jiangxi's mountains, water and scenery.

Rickie, president of YES HOLIDAYS INC in NYC, believes that Poyang Lake National Wetland Park; Sanqing Mountain, the World Natural Heritage; Wuyuan, the "hometown in dreams"; Jingdezhen, the "Millennium Porcelain Capital"; and other places mentioned at the promotion meeting are attractive to American tourists and have the potential to become new tourist hot spots.

The organizer also held a signing ceremony for Jiangxi Tourism (US) partners at the conference. The two sides agreed to carry out in-depth cooperation in jointly developing Jiangxi cultural tourism routes and promoting Jiangxi cultural tourism.

