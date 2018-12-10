Travel Well: PlaneAire™ Launches Revolutionary Travel Mist in Time for the Busy Holiday Season

PlaneAire™ contains a unique proprietary blend of natural essential oils carefully selected for their antiviral, antimicrobial and antifungal properties, based on data and research, and other ingredients derived from organic fruits. Its protected, trade-secret layered formulation has been laboratory tested by EMSL Analytical, Inc., a leading environmental testing firm. Once sprayed in the air and on surfaces, PlaneAire™ mist releases essential oils that penetrate through the bacteria's membrane – quickly killing harmful bacteria with no oily residue. The all-natural, non-toxic travel mist has no synthetic chemicals, alcohol, phthalates, preservatives or bleach. Although meant for planes, the non-pressurized, surface sanitizer and air purifier can also be used during travel on cruise ships and trains, in automobiles and in hotel rooms.

"As the barrage of news about the inescapable issue of germ-infested airplanes and hotels continues, PlaneAire™ is a well-timed solution for travelers who want to stay calm and protected. PlaneAire™ provides a scientifically-proven, all-natural option to combat germs on surfaces you touch to avoid harmful bacteria someone else has left behind," said Deborah Lu Lynch, President of EverywhereAire, LLC.

PlaneAire™ is made in America and retails for $14.99 for a 2-fl. oz. (60-ml.) bottle, and sold on PlaneAire.com and Amazon.com. High-res photography is available.

About PlaneAire™ Surface & Air Purifying Travel Mist:

Germ-free travel is just a spray away. PlaneAire™ Surface & Air Purifying Travel Mist is a revolutionary travel mist that is your natural line of defense from the countless germs in airplanes and on surfaces everywhere you travel. The potent plant-based germ-killer contains a proprietary formulation of 100% pure certified organic essential oils and organic fruit-derived ingredients that are the most effective combination for sanitizing surfaces and the air. One spray kills 99.99% of illness-causing bacteria, so you can stay calm and protected all flight long. PlaneAire™ is ideal for travel of any kind (airplanes, hotels, cruise ships, trains, cars and buses) and can be sprayed on surfaces anywhere, including seats, hand rests, seat belts, tray tables, seat pockets, air vents, restrooms and airport kiosks. PlaneAire™ is manufactured in Edison, NJ, for EverywhereAire, LLC. Learn more at www.planeaire.com and follow us on social media on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contacts

Cielo Consulting

Nubia Wilson

nubia@cieloconsulting.biz

646.357.0428

Keisha Nelson

keisha@cieloconsulting.biz

917.673.9995

SOURCE PlaneAire

Related Links

http://www.planeaire.com

