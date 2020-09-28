Travel Writer Touches Hearts with an Inner Journey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Jim Santos is touching the hearts of his readers in his book, "An Uphill Climb – Survivor's Guilt and the Inca Trail". Already a successful author in the travel and retirement fields, Mr. Santos has written a brutally honest and personal account of two very serious issues; the Survivor's Guilt felt by the surviving spouse of a cancer victim, and the long-term effect of childhood abuse. These events left him unsure of his own worth as a person, and led ultimately to years of depression and weight gain.

To tackle these sensitive subjects, the author divided the book into two sections. The first moves back and forth in time, weaving together the background using a journal of the first few months following the death of his first wife, present day reflections on surviving his childhood trauma, and the diary of his attempt to overcome his past by getting in shape to hike the 26-mile Inca Trail to Machu Picchu. The second part of the book is the day-by-day struggle of the hike itself.

Despite the difficult themes, the book contains lighter moments and even humor in an emotional journey every bit as filled with ups and downs as the Inca Trail, just to get to that first checkpoint at Kilometer 82 in Piskacucho, Perú.

Reader reviews have been excellent, with comments including "rich and soulful documentation of one man's journey towards healing", "an incredible and inspiring story", and "a guide to help you open your mind, release an inner demon or two, and share tears, laughter, beauty, and the frailty of self-growth." Available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08DDGZQKJ for Kindle and Paperback.

About the Author: Jim Santos has published over 200 articles about life in Ecuador and travel to other locations around the world for the Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, and various International Living magazines, e-newsletters, and web site content.

In addition to "An Uphill Climb: Survivor's Guilt and the Inca Trail" and "The Galápagos Islands: On Your Own and On a Budget" he is the author of "Ecuador Scouting Trip Itineraries and Travel Guide: An International Living Report". His blog site (http://jimsantosblog.com) recently surpassed the 100,000 readers mark.

