TravelBank Achieves ISO 27001 Security Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelBank , the all-in-one expense management and business travel booking platform, today announced it is now an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization.

Cybersecurity is more important than ever before now that more employees are working from home. Though ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification is not an industry requirement yet, TravelBank has invested the time and resources to protect user data to achieve this certification. This new designation makes TravelBank one of the few travel and expense companies to go through this exceedingly diligent process.

"Safeguarding our users' data and privacy is our number one concern. It is very important to us that our customers feel safe and that they can completely trust TravelBank in how we store and handle employee data. As a platform that manages sensitive and personal information, it's our highest priority and responsibility to ensure everything submitted into our system is tremendously secure, and we only use our customer's data to help them fulfill their mission," said Reid Williams, co-founder and CTO at TravelBank. "Putting in the work to achieve this certification was an obvious route for our team, especially as the world transitions to doing more things online. We are committed to continue providing the finest and most secure platform to our partners and customers."

A-LIGN is an ISO / IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISMS 27001 certifications. Upon completing the auditing process, A-LIGN found TravelBank to have technical controls in place and formalized IT Security policies and procedures.

The ISO/IEC 27001 standard outlines the best practices for information security management systems. Compliance with this internationally recognized standard confirms that TravelBank's security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices that others don't. TravelBank is dedicated to ensuring all data is privately and securely held. In order to achieve this certification, TravelBank went through two stages:

Stage 1: A week long policy and process review to determine the readiness of our ISMS framework to undergo the full audit in Stage 2.

Stage 2: An audit that includes in-depth testing to determine that the ISMS framework has been implemented appropriately, and is monitored and maintained per the ISO 27001 standard requirements and internal policies and procedures.

The third and fourth stages include time surveillance audits and re-certification. To learn more about TravelBank's commitment to security, visit: https://travelbank.com/trust/

ABOUT TRAVELBANK

TravelBank is the all-in-one travel, expense and corporate card management software, powering data-backed travel and financial decisions for more than 20,000 companies. TravelBank helps reduce company expenditure by 30% on average while improving employee happiness through a user-friendly design, fast expense reimbursements, and travel rewards program. Organizations of all sizes can harness the experience of TravelBank's in-house travel team alongside a dedicated customer success team for 24/7 concierge-level support, available by phone, email, or chat. Learn how to better manage your company's business spend by visiting travelbank.com to learn more today.

