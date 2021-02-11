TravelBank Enters Into Reseller Partnership with Adelman Travel

SAN FRANCISCO and MILWAUKEE, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TravelBank announced a reseller partnership with Adelman Travel , a wholly owned subsidiary of BCD Travel, one of the largest and most respected global travel management companies with locations in 109 countries. TravelBank's technology will power Adelman's all-in-one travel, expense and corporate card management experience to provide Adelman customers with a streamlined view of their travel and expense programs.

Partnerships among travel management companies (TMCs) and tech providers have accelerated as the business travel world adjusts to the pandemic and prepares for the return of travel. To keep up with this change, TMCs have become hyper-focused on making the management of company spend more efficient and transparent. Expenses are a growing, essential component of the travel experience as employees continue to work remotely and adopt contactless payments. TravelBank's expense management solution enables users to quickly submit expense reports, grant one-tap approvals for faster reimbursements, have more control over cost, as well as make informed decisions backed by timely analytics. Additionally, Adelman customers will benefit from a new modern travel online booking tool that makes it easy to book and manage flights, car rentals and lodging, within their respective company travel policies.

Adelman will integrate TravelBank's platform with their existing proprietary solutions, offering their clients a seamless, all-in-one experience to book travel and management payment methods and expenses. Adelman will offer the services using a subscription-based pricing model, where clients can complete unlimited online travel reservations and expense reports with a per user, per month subscription.

"At Adelman we've launched a new strategy in response to the pandemic with a focus on innovation, which includes enhancing existing solutions to deliver on the predominant needs of our customers in the new travel world," said Steve Cline, President and COO of Adelman Travel. "TravelBank's platform is the perfect complement to our product suite, as their combined travel, credit card and expense solutions deliver complete transparency and control over a company's travel and expense."

Expanding on Adelman's existing proprietary corporate card management solutions partnership with U.S. Bank, TravelBank and U.S. Bank have joined forces to integrate a card management solution into the TravelBank platform, which enables users to connect, track and manage assigned physical and virtual corporate cards, such as U.S. Bank's Instant Card, in the same place. Adelman's customers will benefit from the seamless experience, easily integrating any commercial card program into their travel and expense workflow. Having all corporate and virtual cards in one place allows for proactive visibility into company spend, with fast reconciliation.

"Like TravelBank, Adelman is striving to help companies streamline expenses while simultaneously providing next-level client services," said Duke Chung, co-founder and CEO of TravelBank. "We look forward to providing a more comprehensive solution for Adelman customers that goes beyond just booking a trip."

This partnership comes on the heels of a bustling year for TravelBank. In the last few months alone TravelBank has released more than a dozen new features, including mileage enhancements, expense policy spend alerts, and unused ticket management, to meet the growing demand for more spend-focused and user-friendly solutions. To learn more about this partnership and TravelBank, please visit: https://travelbank.com/

About TravelBank:

TravelBank is the all-in-one travel, expense and corporate card management platform, powering data-backed travel and financial decisions for more than 20,000 companies. TravelBank helps reduce company expenditure by 30% on average while improving employee happiness through a user-friendly design, fast expense reimbursements, and travel rewards program. Organizations of all sizes can harness the experience of TravelBank's in-house travel team alongside a dedicated customer success team for 24/7 concierge-level support, available by phone, email, or chat. Learn how to better manage your company's business spend by visiting travelbank.com to learn more today.

About Adelman Travel Group:

Adelman Travel, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been providing clients with high-quality corporate travel management services for over 35 years, and continues to evolve into one of the largest and most respected TMCs in North America. Adelman specializes in creating customized travel and expense management programs to meet the unique needs of each corporate client. Adelman Travel is a wholly owned business subsidiary of BCD Travel, operating in 109 locations worldwide, providing global, regional and local expertise.

