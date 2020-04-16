TravelBank Introduces WFH Features and Expense Management Subscription for Businesses Looking to Control and Reduce Costs

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelBank, the all-in-one expense and business travel management platform, has rolled out an updated expense management solution for businesses to streamline the expense management process, and provide more visibility and control in how businesses spend. As part of this new expense management solution, TravelBank is also launching a Work From Home (WFH) feature that makes it simple for finance admins to create new expense policies for their remote teams, communicate guidance to employees, and reconcile the associated spend.

Currently, finance admin and managers are also scrambling to figure out how to best support employees while transitioning to working remotely. With TravelBank's new WFH feature, companies can create a customized expense policy that informs employees about what they can and cannot expense when working from home, like groceries, home internet, virtual fitness classes, and ergonomic desk chairs. TravelBank is also adding dozens of exclusive deals with new partners like Aaptiv , Calm , FitTrack , Krisp , Skyroam , Sonos , and UrbanStems to the TravelBank Marketplace in the Work From Home category to help companies and their employees find the resources they need to be productive and healthy while working at home.

Tracking business spend and controlling expenses is crucial to a company's financial future, now more than ever. With TravelBank's subscription-based expense management solution, companies have access to expense tracking solution that automates expense reports, offers one-tap approvals, and provides visibility into business spend. Finance admins and managers can also set multi-level approval workflows to help automate stress-free expense tracking for a remote workforce. To find out how to reduce company spend by up to 30%, check out the TravelBank pricing page for how to bundle with TravelBank's travel management product.

Resources to help guide finance admins as they audit their financial position , implement expense reporting software for their remote workforce , and build their first work from home expense policy can be found on the TravelBank blog. TravelBank will also be hosting a webinar on April 24, 2020. Sign up to join the webinar here .

About TravelBank:

TravelBank is the leading all-in-one expense and business travel management platform, powering the expense and travel solution for more than 20,000 companies. Businesses gain immediate control of their expense management and travel program, reducing company spend by 30% on average while improving employee happiness through a user-friendly design, fast expense reimbursements, and travel rewards program. Companies can create and deploy custom expense and travel policies with ease, and have access to TravelBank's in-house customer success team for expert support, available by phone, email, or chat. For more information, please visit TravelBank.com or download our iOS or Android app.

