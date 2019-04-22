Travelers Can Finally Book a Stay at the First and Long-Awaited Lifestyle Hotel in Fukuoka Japan

TOKYO, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Up-and-coming Japanese real-estate developer Global Agents Co. Ltd has just announced the much-anticipated opening of The Lively Hakata hotel in early July 2019, replacing the highly reputed Imperial Palace City Hotel in Fukuoka. The Lively Hakata hotel will offer guests a brand new experience with a unique toss-up of urban street-art aesthetics and a high-tech smart-hotel experience. A total of 224 rooms will be available, along with two banquet halls set up to cater for the event. Advanced reservations for the public are now open.

The metal walls used in the rooms are reminiscent of the rooftops of the famous Fukuoka open-air food carts (called "Yatai").

The LOBBY BAR acts as a giant open space that spreads throughout the entire hotel. At the center of the spacious main lobby is the bar lounge/front desk, which is designed to encourage guest interaction from the very beginning of their stay. Particularly remarkable is that the ceiling separating the first and second floor has been partially removed creating one grand open space. Guests can spoil themselves with an incredible meal at the 100-seat in-house restaurant The Lively Kitchen.

The Lively Hakata hotel offers 224 rooms with four different room types that will provide both leisure and business traveler with a hip, high-tech experience and an unforgettable stay. Each unit has been thoughtfully designed with a blend of smart-casual taste to offer the most comfortable stay for solo travelers, couples and family members. Furthermore, it incorporates elements reminiscent of Fukuoka's most iconic symbol - the open-air food carts (called "Yatai") that border the riverside. Walls in the rooms are reminiscent of the rooftops of these carts and the curtains represent a blueprint traditionally drafted when designing them.

Fukuoka City has held the record for the highest growth in MICE tourism of any city in Japan for the last eight years. For this reason, Global Agents has put a lot of effort into designing the two brand new banquet halls in order to meet the various demands for both domestic and international conferences and banquets. Both 150 square meters, the "Cerulean" hall will perfectly accommodate any kind of casual event such as a wedding party, while the "Indigo" hall will be more suitable for corporate seminars and banquets. Rental available from ¥22,000/hour, with full-course meals and unlimited drinks provided for an additional ¥4,500/person.

Tourism in Fukuoka Prefecture has seen a dramatic increase over the past few years with a record 18 million visitors recorded in 2017 and a 15 percent increase in foreign visitors over the last five years. The pending expansion of Fukuoka Airport also suggests that demand for new accommodation options in the area has never been higher. The Lively Hakata hotel is Global Agents' first location for this brand new series of lifestyle hotels. The company already has plans to open three more premium locations this year - in Osaka, Kawasaki and Tokyo. Global Agents has enjoyed great success in the Tokyo rental market with Social Apartment, their brand of co-living spaces, and the company already has plans to open six new hotels throughout Japan this year, as well as their first international hotel in Taipei (Taiwan), currently scheduled to open Fall 2019.

Media Contact

Mr. Zacharie Coskun

International Marketing

Global Agents Co. Ltd

Phone: +81-3-6433-5792

E-mail: z-coskun@global-agents.co.jp

Related Images

the-lively-hakata-room.jpg

THE LIVELY HAKATA - ROOM

The metal walls used in the rooms are reminiscent of the rooftops of the famous Fukuoka open-air food carts (called "Yatai").

the-lively-hakata-room.jpg

THE LIVELY HAKATA - ROOM

The curtains represent a blueprint traditionally used when designing one of those food carts.

the-lively-banquet-halls.jpg

THE LIVELY - Banquet Halls

Whether it's a wedding party, a conference or a business meeting, the two banquet halls cater for any important moment.

the-lively-hakata-facade.jpg

THE LIVELY HAKATA - FACADE

By mixing street art and high-tech, guests will be presented with an experience never had before.

Related Links

THE LIVELY HOTEL Teaser Website

GLOBAL AGENTS Official Website

SOURCE Global Agents Co. Ltd