Travelers From These 5 States Spend the Most to Protect Their Trips
Sep 12, 2019, 16:31 ET
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While residents from all 50 states are spending more to protect their trips this year, travelers from 5 states are responsible for nearly half of all travel insurance purchases. Based on customer data, travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, reveals which states are spending the most to protect their trips.
5 States Where Residents Spend the Most on Travel Insurance
- California
- New York
- Florida
- Texas
- Washington
Californians Spend Twice as Much as Any Other State
Residents of California spent more on travel insurance in the past year than residents of the next two top states combined.
Year-over-year increase in money spent on travel insurance: 17%
Average trip cost for California residents: $3,648
Most expensive trip for California residents: $172,000
Average traveler age range of California Residents: 35-49
Top international destination for California residents: Mexico
New Yorkers Spend the Least on Trips
While New Yorkers are near the top of the list in total travel insurance spending, they have the second lowest average trip cost of all U.S. states, only ahead of West Virginia.
Year-over-year increase in money spent on travel insurance: 25%
Average trip cost for New York residents: $2,909
Most expensive trip for New York residents: $109,232
Average traveler age range of New York Residents: 25-40
Top international destination for New York residents: Israel
Florida Residents are Taking More Trips
While Floridians are spending less on trips this year, they're also traveling more than ever.
Year-over-year increase in money spent on travel insurance: 33%
Average trip cost for Florida residents: $3,965
Most expensive trip for Florida residents: $127,000
Average traveler age range of Florida Residents: 50-69
Top international destination for Florida residents: Italy
Texas Residents Spend the Same on Trip Costs
The average trip cost of a Texas resident was the same as the previous year.
Year-over-year increase in money spent on travel insurance: 19%
Average trip cost for Texas residents: $3,475
Most expensive trip for Texas residents: $175,000
Average traveler age range of Texas Residents: 40-55
Top international destination for Texas residents: Mexico
Washington Residents Buy the Most Expensive Policies
Residents of Washington spent an average of $284 on a travel insurance policy, up 3% from the previous year.
Year-over-year increase in money spent on travel insurance: 15%
Average trip cost for Washington residents: $3,799
Most expensive trip for Washington residents: $120,000
Average traveler age range of Washington Residents: 45-60
Top international destination for Washington residents: Canada
