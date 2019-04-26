Travelers Have Spoken: Marriott Bonvoy Wins Hotel Program of the Year at the Coveted Freddie Awards

BETHESDA, Md., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just three months after introducing the Marriott Bonvoy brand name, Marriott International's travel program won the Hotel Program of the Year, Americas recognition by the Freddie Awards, the most prestigious member-generated award in the travel loyalty industry. Marriott Bonvoy took home four total awards last night, at the 29th annual Freddie Awards in Ft. Worth, TX. Over the past 23 years Marriott's former loyalty programs, Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards, and SPG won an astounding 215 Freddie Awards combined, as voted on by travelers.

The Freddie Awards recognizes excellence in frequent travel programs annually with 7.1 million members casting ballots for their 2019 awards. Again, this year, Marriott Bonvoy was named Program of the Year, Americas, for a record 12th consecutive year. The other awards included:

This year, Marriott Bonvoy dominated the awards winning the following top honors:

Best Hotel Promotion, the Americas (Marriott Bonvoy)

Best Elite Hotel Program, Europe and Africa (Marriott Bonvoy)

and (Marriott Bonvoy) Best Hotel Redemption Ability, the Americas (Marriott Bonvoy)

"Being recognized so many times by the most frequent travelers is an incredible honor for the Marriott Bonvoy program," said David Flueck, Senior Vice President of Global Loyalty, Marriott International. "It helps validate our approach to take the best of what our members loved about our legacy programs and give them even more."

Marriott Bonvoy, which replaced Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) in February, stands for "good travel," enriching the lives of its members and connecting the world. Representing far more than a traditional loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy offers its 125 million members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands and 7,000 hotels located in 130 countries and territories, an expansive list of experiences allowing members to pursue their passions while traveling or during a stay-cation, and unmatched benefits and rewards.

Whether it is sun-soaked overwater bungalows at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, mountain-side resorts nestled against ski slopes like at The Westin Resort and Spa Whistler, beachfront properties hugging pristine sands like at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, or iconic urban towers offering panoramic views like at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Marriott Bonvoy members can earn and redeem points for hotel stays at the largest collection of lifestyle and luxury properties.

The company's experiential marketplace, Marriott Bonvoy Tours & Activities and Marriott Bonvoy Moments, offers more than 120,000 experiences in 1,000 destinations from must-see attraction tickets and tours for purchase with credit cards by all guests, to over 8,000 once-in-a-lifetime experiences only available to members using points. In 2018, nearly 35,000 experiences were booked by more than 25,000 unique travelers. Of those 8,640 member-exclusive Moments were enjoyed by members who redeemed more than 780 million points to pursue their passions for all thing's sports, music, entertainment, food and more.

When Marriott's former loyalty programs combined in 2018, members began seamlessly booking stays, earning and redeeming points across the entire portfolio, and achieving elite status more quickly. Members are earning on average 20 percent more points per dollar spent. To learn more please visit Marriott Bonvoy.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy is the new travel program replacing Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) starting February 2019. Comprised of a portfolio of 30 hotel brands, members can earn and redeem points for hotel stays and accelerate the points they earn with co-branded credit cards from Chase and American Express. The program offers 120,000 travel experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and Marriott Bonvoy Tours & Activities. When members book direct on Marriott.com they receive perks including free and enhanced Wi-Fi and exclusive member-only rates, and on the Marriott app they enjoy mobile check-in and checkout, Mobile Requests and, wherever available, Mobile Key. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

