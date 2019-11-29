Travelers Like to See the Combination of Culture and Scenery in Tibet, Great Tibet Tour Finds

LHASA, China, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 70% of travelers choose Tibet tour packages with a combination of culture and scenery in 8 to 15 days, according to new research from Great Tibet Tour.

The research, which analyzed over 10 thousand tourists, also discovered that an average of 70% of tourists is more likely to see the combination of the landscape and culture in Tibet. After analyzing travelers choices, Great Tibet Tour finds they prefer to see plateau landscape, such as Mount Everest, Mt. Kailash, Manasarovar Lake, Namtso Lake, etc., as well as the daily life and religious beliefs of Tibetan people, such as Buddhism chants, prayer flags, Thangka, festivals, etc. Only 10% of travelers want to explore Tibetan culture and gain in-depth knowledge about Tibetan Buddhism. Another 20% of travelers hope to enjoy gorgeous landscapes and take photographs.

The Tibet Autonomous Region is an isolated area located in the southwest of Asia, also far away from the rest of the Chinese cities due to the plateau terrain. It's regarded as a holy land by believers, which means even if they have already seen the most beautiful landscapes around the world, they still stubbornly think Tibet is the best one. That's also the reason why the data grew rapidly from 2018 to 2019. In 2018, there were about 300 thousand international travelers in Tibet, however, in 2019, the actual number has already exceeded a lot. In a conservative estimation, the data will reach 380 thousand in 2019. So we have no reason to doubt that the number will keep rising in 2020.

This joint study also analyzed several other truths related to Tibet travel.

Most travelers stay 8-15 days. 8-15 days can cover most tour packages, which are also a once-in-a-lifetime experience for most travelers. For the tour's duration, they can view Mt. Everest, the highest mountain in the world, with 8848m above sea level, and take a kora around Mount Kailash, which means the treasure of the snow-capped mountain in the Tibetan language. Hinduism, Tibetan Buddhism, Bon - native religion in Tibet and Jainism recognize it as the center of the world.

The cost is $1000-$2000 on average. Tour costs range from $1,000 to $2,000 per person. This is a range that most visitors to Tibet can accept. Moreover, the average daily consumption level is cost-effective.

Further distance. A single way from Lhasa to Mt. Everest and Kailash is 600km~1500km, which is within the scope of acceptance for most travelers. Actually, Tibet is super vast with 1.3 million sq. km. If going further, most people will feel exhausted.

Great Tibet Tour is a Tibet travel agency. Ever since 2005, Great Tibet Tour designed and operated tours in Tibet from standard Lhasa Tours to various customized tours.

Mt. Everest

With snow and ice covering all year round, Mount Everest is the highest mountain in the world.

