Traveling OUR BODY: The Universe Within Exhibit Extends Stay in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Touted as the most sensational exhibit of our time, the nationally-touring exhibition, OUR BODY: The Universe Within, will extend its stay in Raleigh. Originally scheduled to be here through March, the exhibition will remain open through Apr. 28, at the Triangle Town Center Mall (next to Orvis) in the Commons area. This is the exhibitions final appearance in Raleigh!

OUR BODY: The Universe Within exposes the inner workings of human anatomy by presenting actual human specimens, anatomical displays, reproductions of historic anatomical artwork and much more. By presenting an artful, compelling and dignified environment, guests will connect with the human artifacts on a personal level that will help them to better understand their own bodies. The exhibit includes approximately 15 whole body specimens and 49 display cases containing more than 110 organs and specimens. Advanced tickets are on sale now at OurBodyRaleigh.com.

The exhibit has been seen by over 10,000 students in the Raleigh area. It's the perfect exhibit to explain what goes on under the skin. Students of medicine, physical therapy, nursing, massage and many more students have a one-time opportunity to see what lies beneath. School field trips can be arranged for students of all ages 8 and up for an anatomy class like you'll never see again!

OUR BODY: The Universe Within is produced by The Universe Within Touring Company, LLC. We are open 7 days a week, Sun-Thu from 10a-7p and Fri-Sat 10a-10p. Tickets to Our Body are $17 for Adults, $15 for Seniors and Military members, $15 for Students, and $11 for Children (5-14) and children 4 and under are free. Ticket prices for groups of 10+ start at just $9!

This is the final chance to see this exhibit in Raleigh, it will be the final engagement and then moving to Myrtle Beach's Broadway at the Beach, scheduled to open this summer 2019…more information available at bodiesmyrtle.com

