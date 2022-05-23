Traveling to Dominica This Summer Just Got Easier

With new nonstop flights from the U.S. and relaxed entry requirements, families can make a carefree, convenient escape to the Caribbean's Nature Island

ROSEAU, Dominica, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as the "Nature Island" for its lush tropical rainforest and wooded mountains, Dominica is secluded from mass tourism, making it an ideal destination for families seeking the ultimate in space, privacy and eco-adventure pursuits. Just in time for the summer travel season, the country has announced easier entry requirements and new daily nonstop service from the U.S. Best of all, Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica, the island's premier luxury resort, serves as the ultimate basecamp for authentic outdoor experiences without sacrificing on service and comfort.

Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica

Relaxed entry requirements and new flight options

Dominica's requirements for pre-arrival testing and testing on arrival for vaccinated travellers at all ports of entry have been removed. These travellers will no longer have to fill out and submit a pre-travel form online. Vaccinated travellers must present proof of vaccination to airlines or other travel carriers before boarding and upon disembarking, while unvaccinated travellers must present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before arrival or a negative rapid Antigen test taken within 48 hours before arrival.

Getting to the island is also now easier, thanks to American Airlines' new daily nonstop service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Douglas-Charles International Airport (DOM).

"With the recently announced daily direct airlift from the U.S. and easier entry requirements, we are eager and ready to welcome visitors looking for an inspiring destination to reconnect with their friends and loved ones," said Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinksi Dominica Hotel Manager Pascale Selwan. "Surrounded by abundant natural beauty and numerous opportunities for eco-adventures, our resort proves to be the perfect setting for an unforgettable summer getaway. We are proud to offer a central location for families, nature lovers, historians and hikers who wish to explore Cabrits National Park and enjoy excursions to nearby caves, hot springs and waterfalls."

An eco-adventurer's paradise for families

Hosting a variety of flora and fauna, including many rare plants, animals and bird species, Dominica is protected by an extensive natural park system that encompasses three national parks, two forest reserves and the Syndicate Parrot Reserve. Adventure-seeking families can enjoy eco-trekking on countless hiking trails, bird watching or simply viewing wildlife in their natural surroundings.

Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica provides a breath-taking panoramic view of the Caribbean Sea as well as easy access to explore the island's countless waterfalls and natural hot springs. The property features elegantly appointed guestrooms, suites and villas, distinctive dining experiences featuring both local and international cuisine, sparkling swimming pools, private cabanas and on-site water sports.

Young explorers are in for a memorable time at the Kempinski Kids' Club. Designed for children ages three to 12, the kids' club takes children on a fun voyage of discovery through Dominica's culture and the environment with a personalized program of entertaining activities. The program includes indoor and outdoor creative play areas overlooking Dominica's natural scenery to let young imaginations run wild. Activities include storytelling, art, science, dramatic plays, cooking classes and more.

For more information or reservations, please visit https://www.kempinski.com/en/dominica/cabrits-resort-kempinski-dominica/

Media contact:

Claire Kunzman

[email protected]

1-407-227-8867

SOURCE Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica