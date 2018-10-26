Traveling Vietnam Veteran's War Memorial Replica Coming To Las Vegas!

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The traveling Vietnam Veteran's War Memorial "The Moving Wall" (for nearly 30 years) a half-size replica of the original touring Vietnam's War Memorial in Washington, DC, comes to Las Vegas for the first time on November 1, 2018. The traveling wall is brought to you by the Jimmerson Law Firm. The Vietnam Veteran's Memorial originated when John Devitt attended the 1982 dedication in Washington, when he felt the positive power of "The Wall." He vowed to share that experience with those who did not have the opportunity to travel to Washington, DC.

The Vietnam Veteran's Memorial is open to the public each day from 10:00am to 10:00pm beginning Thursday, November 1, 2018 through Sunday, November 4, 2018.

Veteran volunteers John Devitt, Norris Shears, Gerry Haver and others built the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial, in October of 1984. The Vietnam Veteran's Memorial went on display for the first time in Tyler, Texas. There are two structures of the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Wall that now travel the USA from April through November. The Jimmerson Law Firm is pleased to bring the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial in Las Vegas November 1 through November 4. The Vietnam Veteran's Memorial will be located at 500 S Las Vegas Blvd. next to the beautiful new Nevada Supreme Court building that opened a year ago.

Attorney Jim Jimmerson, of the Jimmerson Law Firm, who is bringing the event to Las Vegas, stated, "We are excited to bring the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial to Las Vegas. We hope that you can join us in remembering those 50,000+ men and woman who sacrificed their lives for our Country during the Vietnam war."

Chief Justice Michael L. Douglas and former POW Jessica Lynch will both be speaking, from 11:45am-1:40pm Friday, November 2, along with other dignitaries and Vietnam Veterans groups. On Saturday, November 3, a full turkey luncheon with all the fixings will be offered for Veterans from all wars and service, and for those less fortunate. This luncheon is free to the public and will take place from 11:45am-2:30pm on Saturday. Both events will be held at the memorial site at 500 S Las Vegas Blvd.

