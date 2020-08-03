Travelocity Collaborates with Samsonite for "Packed and Ready" Dream Vacation Luggage and Grand Prize Giveaway

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While COVID-19 has forced millions of Americans to cancel or postpone their travel plans, Travelocity® and leading luggage provider, Samsonite, are inspiring families to plan their next dream vacation with a "Packed and Ready" sweepstakes.

"Summer is the time that most families plan their big trips," says Katie Junod, General Manager for Travelocity. "In fact, 2 out of 3 families told us they were postponing their summer travel plans until the fall due to COVID-19. Although the pandemic has put our plans on hold, that doesn't mean we have to stop wandering the world from the safety of our homes."

"We are all looking forward to traveling again soon," says David Oksman, Head of Marketing, Samsonite. "We hope that through this collaboration, families are encouraged to see the light at the end of the tunnel and be motivated to plan their next dream vacation, whenever and wherever that's right for them."

Packed and Ready Sweepstakes

Get inspired to travel again soon. Think of a place you and your family most want to visit, like a sandy beach, and then get "Packed and Ready" for that trip by dressing in vacation theme up and snapping a photo with your luggage in the shot. Travelocity and Samsonite will give away 50 Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner 20" luggage to entrants drawn at random. One lucky winner will receive a grand prize of a 3-piece set of Samsonite Freeform Spinner Collection, including one 20", 24" and 28" luggage, and a travel voucher for $250 off any booking for a stand-alone hotel on Travelocity.com.

How to enter

Follow @Travelocity on Instagram and between August 1, 2020 and August 14, 2020, post a picture of a single suitcase with you and your family "Packed and Ready" and dressed in the theme of your dream vacation. Then, simply tag @Travelocity, include the hashtags #PackedAndReady and #Sweepstakes, and you will be entered for a chance to win. See Travelocity.com/lp/deals/samsonite for full list of sweepstakes terms and conditions.

Visit Travelocity.com/lp/deals/samsonite for more information and full list of sweepstakes details.

About Travelocity

Travelocity encourages travelers to "Wander Wisely™" and is dedicated to championing the customer by making the travel experience both simple and memorable through expert advice, competitive prices, the Price Match Guarantee and exceptional customer service. Based in Dallas, Texas, Travelocity is owned by Expedia Group, one of the world's leading travel companies, with an extensive brand portfolio that includes many of the world's leading online travel brands.

About Samsonite

Samsonite is the worldwide leader in superior travel bags, luggage, and accessories combining notable style with the latest design technology and the utmost attention to quality and durability. For more than 110 years, Samsonite has leveraged its rich design heritage to create unparalleled products that fulfill the on-the-go lifestyle needs of the business professional. Samsonite markets products under the Samsonite, American Tourister, Hartmann, High Sierra, Gregory, eBags, and Speck brands.

