Travelocity launches first augmented reality experience within its mobile app.

The AR feature gamifies an experience everyone can relate to: taking vacation photos. Research shows that 60 percent of travelers and 97 percent of millennials share photos on social media while traveling 1 . Users of the Travelocity mobile app simply point their camera phone toward the floor or flat surface and tap once to place The Roaming Gnome in a picture or video. Optional weather filters, 3D props, sound effects, geotags and photo frames add an element of fun as travelers create and share memorable vacation photos and videos.

The AR experience operates with or without a Wi-Fi connection or cellular data access. Users of the app can save and share Roaming Gnome photos and videos to their phone or favorite social applications.

Travelocity is one of the many Expedia Group Brands experimenting with new technologies. The AR feature launches on the heels of two travel tech developments from Brand Expedia earlier this month, including a voice-enabled Action for the Google Assistant and second VR experience from ExpediaLabs.

Krista McDougal, General Manager for Travelocity brand, says the AR experience arrives just in time for travelers to try the experience ahead of the busy holiday travel season.

"At Expedia Group, we continue to experiment with mixed reality as a way to engage and inspire travelers beyond our points of sale. The Travelocity AR feature allows our customers to have fun with the brand throughout their travel journey, and we look forward to seeing how travelers engage with the experience and share it with friends and family."

The Roaming Gnome has more than 200,000 followers on Twitter and nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram. The brand is hosting a sweepstakes on @Travelocity and @RoamingGnome Instagram to encourage users of the mobile app to try the AR experience. Travelers who share photos and videos of The Roaming Gnome from the mobile app with the hashtags #RoamLocal and #Sweepstakes through November 18 will be entered into a drawing for a five-night stay at Live Aqua Resorts in Cancun, Mexico.

The Travelocity app is available for free on both iOS and Android devices from the Apple or Google Play store.

About Travelocity

Travelocity encourages travelers to "Wander Wisely™" and is dedicated to being the champion of the customer by making the traveling experience both simple and memorable with expert advice, competitive prices, the Price Match Guarantee and exceptional customer service. Based in Dallas, Texas, Travelocity is owned by Expedia Group, one of the world's leading travel companies, with an extensive brand portfolio that includes many of the world's leading online travel brands.

© 2018 Travelscape, LLC. All rights reserved. Travelocity is a trademark or registered trademark of Travelscape, LLC. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. CST# 2083930-50

1 Phone survey fielded by Braun Research from April 16-April 25, 2014.

Contact:

Mel Dohmen

travelocitycomms@expedia.com

SOURCE Travelocity

Related Links

http://www.travelocity.com

