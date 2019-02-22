Travelport Worldwide Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

LANGLEY, U.K., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE: TVPT) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

Key Points (for full year 2018 unless stated otherwise)

Net revenue increased 4% to $2,551 million , including Travel Commerce Platform revenue growth of 5% to $2,454 million

, including Travel Commerce Platform revenue growth of 5% to Net income decreased 46% to $75 million ; Adjusted EBITDA was flat at $590 million

; Adjusted EBITDA was flat at Income per share (diluted) decreased 50% to $0.57 ; Adjusted Income per Share (diluted) increased 1% to $1.46

; Adjusted Income per Share (diluted) increased 1% to Payment Solutions (eNett) net revenue grew 63% to $315 million

Net cash provided by operating activities increased 15% to $364 million ; Free Cash Flow increased 10% to $220 million

; Free Cash Flow increased 10% to Fourth quarter net revenue increased 3% to $589 million ; net income decreased 93% to $3 million ; and Adjusted EBITDA increased 1% to $140 million

Gordon Wilson, President and CEO of Travelport, commented:

"I am pleased to report that we ended the year with all of our full year key financial performance measures either in line with or better than management expectations and guidance. We also made significant operational progress across our four customer priorities of delivering superior choice, performance, experiences and intelligence in travel and payments.

In December, we announced we entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Siris Capital Group, LLC and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. We continue to work towards finalizing the merger, which currently is expected to close in the first half of this year."





Three Months Ended

Year Ended







December 31,

December 31,



(in $ thousands, except per share amounts)

2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change



Net revenue



588,633



573,567



3 %

2,551,064



2,447,279

4 % Operating income



52,822



53,277



(1) %

216,894



289,274

(25) % Net income



3,067



45,370



(93) %

75,173



140,280

(46) % Income per share – diluted

$ 0.02

$ 0.37



(95) % $ 0.57

$ 1.13

(50) % Adjusted EBITDA



139,704



138,017



1 %

590,117



590,013

—

Adjusted Operating Income



81,732



83,141



(2) %

349,943



351,606

—

Adjusted Net Income



39,719



44,140



(10) %

186,625



181,174

3 % Adjusted Income per Share – diluted

$ 0.31

$ 0.35



(11) % $ 1.46

$ 1.44

1 % Net cash provided by operating activities



78,929



43,320



82 %

364,364



317,662

15 % Free Cash Flow



43,532



4,998





*

219,731



200,148

10 % Cash dividend per share

$ 0.075

$ 0.075



—

$ 0.300

$ 0.300

—

___________________ * Percentage calculated not meaningful

The Company refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Income (Loss) per Share - diluted, Capital Expenditures, Net Debt and Free Cash Flow. Please refer to pages 15 to 18 of this press release for additional information, including reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures.

Discussion of Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2018

Net Revenue

Net revenue is comprised of:





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (in $ thousands)

2018

2017

% Change

2018

2017

% Change Air

$ 384,748

$ 385,597



—

$ 1,706,273

$ 1,701,097



— Beyond Air



181,008



163,564



11



747,748



640,038



17 Travel Commerce Platform



565,756



549,161



3



2,454,021



2,341,135



5 Technology Services



22,877



24,406



(6)



97,043



106,144



(9) Net revenue

$ 588,633

$ 573,567



3

$ 2,551,064

$ 2,447,279



4

Fourth Quarter 2018

Net revenue increased by $15 million, or 3%, to $589 million primarily due to growth in Travel Commerce Platform revenue of $17 million, or 3%. Within Travel Commerce Platform revenue, Beyond Air revenue increased by $17 million, or 11%, offset by a marginal decrease in Air revenue of $1 million. The increase in Beyond Air revenue was driven by an increase in net revenue from the Payment Solutions business of 38% to $75 million, primarily due to an increase in the volume of payments settled with existing customers that was partially offset by a decline in the remainder of the Beyond Air portfolio. The marginal decrease in Air revenue was mainly due to a decrease in Air Reported Segments that includes the impact of the loss of a large Pacific-based travel agency and other specific travel agency headwinds reported in earlier quarters, offset by improved pricing. Technology Services revenue decreased $2 million, or 6%, primarily due to lower hosting revenue.

Full Year 2018

Net revenue increased by $104 million, or 4%, to $2,551 million primarily due to growth in Travel Commerce Platform revenue of $113 million, or 5%. Within Travel Commerce Platform revenue, Beyond Air revenue increased by $108 million, or 17%, and Air revenue increased by $5 million. The increase in Beyond Air revenue was driven by an increase in net revenue from the Payment Solutions business of 63% to $315 million, primarily due to an increase in the volume of payments settled with existing customers that was partially offset by a decline in the remainder of the Beyond Air portfolio. The increase in Air revenue was mainly due to improved pricing that was offset by a decrease in Air Reported Segments that includes the impact of the loss of a large Pacific-based travel agency and other specific travel agency headwinds and a $9 million recognition of revenue in 2017 in respect of revenue deferred in previous years. Technology Services revenue decreased $9 million, or 9%, primarily due to the sale of IGT Solutions Private Ltd. in April 2017.

The table below sets forth Travel Commerce Platform revenue by region:





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (in $ thousands)

2018

2017

% Change

2018

2017

% Change Asia Pacific

$ 137,820

$ 127,498



8

$ 564,548

$ 565,246



— Europe



191,428



184,651



4



861,510



753,462



14 Latin America and Canada



25,432



25,713



(1)



112,949



109,632



3 Middle East and Africa



79,597



72,854



9



319,190



311,813



2 International



434,277



410,716



6



1,858,197



1,740,153



7 United States



131,479



138,445



(5)



595,824



600,982



(1) Travel Commerce Platform

$ 565,756

$ 549,161



3

$ 2,454,021

$ 2,341,135



5

The tables below set forth Travel Commerce Platform Reported Segments and global RevPas by region:





Segments (in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2018

2017

% Change

2018

2017

% Change Asia Pacific



15,880



15,210



4



65,052



69,922



(7) Europe



18,595



19,724



(6)



84,132



83,202



1 Latin America and Canada



4,142



4,306



(4)



18,373



18,168



1 Middle East and Africa



9,340



8,854



5



37,640



37,125



1 International



47,957



48,094



—



205,197



208,417



(2) United States



26,383



29,509



(11)



129,974



134,161



(3) Travel Commerce Platform Reported

Segments



74,340



77,603



(4)



335,171



342,578



(2)





RevPas (in $)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2018

2017

% Change

2018

2017

% Change International

$ 9.06

$ 8.54



6

$ 9.06

$ 8.35



8 United States

$ 4.98

$ 4.69



6

$ 4.58

$ 4.48



2 Travel Commerce Platform RevPas

$ 7.61

$ 7.08



8

$ 7.32

$ 6.83



7

Fourth Quarter 2018

Travel Commerce Platform RevPas increased 8% to $7.61, driving a $40 million increase in Travel Commerce Platform revenue. International RevPas increased 6% to $9.06, and United States RevPas increased 6% to $4.98. Reported Segments decreased 4% due to the impact of the loss of a large Pacific-based travel agency and other specific travel agency headwinds.

International Travel Commerce Platform revenue increased by $24 million, or 6%, with growth in the Payment Solutions business across most regions contributing to this increase.

Full Year 2018

Travel Commerce Platform RevPas increased 7% to $7.32, driving a $164 million increase in Travel Commerce Platform revenue. International RevPas increased 8% to $9.06, and United States RevPas increased 2% to $4.58. Reported Segments decreased 2% due to the impact of the loss of a large Pacific-based travel agency and other specific travel agency headwinds.

International Travel Commerce Platform revenue increased by $118 million, or 7%, with Europe mainly contributing to this increase due to an increase in its RevPas of 13%. The decrease in Travel Commerce Platform revenue in Asia Pacific of $1 million includes the loss of revenue resulting from the loss of a large Pacific-based travel agency.

Operating Income

Fourth Quarter 2018

Operating income decreased by 1% to $53 million mainly due to the following:

$14 million increase in cost of revenue primarily due to incremental costs from the Payment Solutions business and an increase in travel distribution cost per segment driven by pricing, offset by a decrease in volume and favorable foreign exchange movements

increase in cost of revenue primarily due to incremental costs from the Payment Solutions business and an increase in travel distribution cost per segment driven by pricing, offset by a decrease in volume and favorable foreign exchange movements $2 million increase in selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") primarily due to unfavorable foreign exchange movements and increase in other commercial operating costs, offset by lower employee related costs including lower equity-based compensation expense and related taxes and a decrease in corporate and restructuring costs; offset by

increase in selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") primarily due to unfavorable foreign exchange movements and increase in other commercial operating costs, offset by lower employee related costs including lower equity-based compensation expense and related taxes and a decrease in corporate and restructuring costs; offset by $15 million increase in net revenue

Full Year 2018

Operating income decreased by $72 million, or 25%, to $217 million mainly due to the following:

$124 million increase in cost of revenue primarily due to incremental costs from the Payment Solutions business, an increase in travel distribution cost per segment driven by price, mix, impairment of customer loyalty payments and unfavorable foreign exchange movements, offset by a decrease in volume and higher capitalization of technology investments

increase in cost of revenue primarily due to incremental costs from the Payment Solutions business, an increase in travel distribution cost per segment driven by price, mix, impairment of customer loyalty payments and unfavorable foreign exchange movements, offset by a decrease in volume and higher capitalization of technology investments $60 million increase in SG&A primarily due to unfavorable movements in the fair value of foreign currency derivative contracts, an increase in other commercial operating costs and corporate and restructuring costs, offset by lower employee related costs including lower equity-based compensation expense and related taxes; offset by

increase in SG&A primarily due to unfavorable movements in the fair value of foreign currency derivative contracts, an increase in other commercial operating costs and corporate and restructuring costs, offset by lower employee related costs including lower equity-based compensation expense and related taxes; offset by $104 million increase in net revenue

increase in net revenue $9 million decrease in depreciation and amortization due to a lower level of depreciable property and equipment

Net Income

Fourth Quarter 2018

Net income decreased by $42 million, or 93%, to $3 million mainly due to the following:

$24 million increase in income tax expense primarily due to the favorable tax impact recognized in 2017 on enactment of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("U.S. Tax Reforms") resulting from the reduction in the U.S. federal corporate tax rate

increase in income tax expense primarily due to the favorable tax impact recognized in 2017 on enactment of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("U.S. Tax Reforms") resulting from the reduction in the U.S. federal corporate tax rate $17 million increase in interest expense, net, due to the unfavorable impact of fair value changes on interest rate derivative instruments

increase in interest expense, net, due to the unfavorable impact of fair value changes on interest rate derivative instruments marginal decrease in operating income

Full Year 2018

Net income decreased by $65 million, or 46%, to $75 million due to the following:

$72 million decrease in operating income

decrease in operating income $22 million increase in loss on early extinguishment of debt due to the debt refinancing in March 2018

increase in loss on early extinguishment of debt due to the debt refinancing in $6 million increase in the provision for income tax primarily due to the favorable tax impact recognized in 2017 resulting from U.S. Tax Reforms offset by the benefit realized in 2018 from the release of the U.K. valuation allowance on deferred tax assets and lower tax provision due to the decrease in pre-tax income and a change in geographical profit-mix; offset by

increase in the provision for income tax primarily due to the favorable tax impact recognized in 2017 resulting from U.S. Tax Reforms offset by the benefit realized in 2018 from the release of the U.K. valuation allowance on deferred tax assets and lower tax provision due to the decrease in pre-tax income and a change in geographical profit-mix; offset by $26 million increase in income from discontinued operations due to the release of the indemnity provision during the first quarter of 2018

increase in income from discontinued operations due to the release of the indemnity provision during the first quarter of 2018 $9 million decrease in interest expense, net, primarily due to a reduced debt balance, lower amortization of debt finance cost and discount offset by the unfavorable impact of fair value changes of interest rate derivative financial instruments and higher interest rates

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Fourth Quarter 2018

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $36 million, or 82%, to $79 million, primarily due to the positive impact of changes in working capital and other assets and liabilities, and lower interest, income tax and customer loyalty payments.

Full Year 2018

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $47 million, or 15%, to $364 million, primarily due to the positive impact of changes in working capital and other assets and liabilities, lower restructuring and interest payments, offset by higher customer loyalty and income tax payments.

Adjusted EBITDA

Fourth Quarter 2018

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $2 million, or 1%, to $140 million due to the following:

$15 million increase in net revenue; offset by

increase in net revenue; offset by $13 million increase within cost of revenue (excluding a $1 million increase related to items that are excluded from net income to determine Adjusted EBITDA) primarily due to incremental costs from the Payment Solutions business and an increase in travel distribution cost per segment driven by pricing that is offset by a decrease in volume and favorable foreign exchange movements

Full Year 2018

Adjusted EBITDA was flat at $590 million mainly due to the following:

$104 million increase in net revenue; offset by

increase in net revenue; offset by $96 million increase within cost of revenue (excluding a $28 million increase related to items that are excluded from net income to determine Adjusted EBITDA) primarily due to incremental costs from the Payment Solutions business, an increase in travel distribution cost per segment driven by pricing, mix and unfavorable foreign exchange movements offset by a decrease in volume and higher capitalization of technology investments

increase within cost of revenue (excluding a increase related to items that are excluded from net income to determine Adjusted EBITDA) primarily due to incremental costs from the Payment Solutions business, an increase in travel distribution cost per segment driven by pricing, mix and unfavorable foreign exchange movements offset by a decrease in volume and higher capitalization of technology investments $12 million increase in SG&A (excluding $48 million increase related to non-core corporate costs that are excluded from net income to determine Adjusted EBITDA) mainly due to higher other commercial operating costs

Adjusted Net Income

Fourth Quarter 2018

Adjusted Net Income decreased by $4 million, or 10%, to $40 million due to the following:

$2 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA; offset by

increase in Adjusted EBITDA; offset by $6 million decrease due to higher depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and customer loyalty payments and higher remaining provision for income taxes

Full Year 2018

Adjusted Net Income increased by $5 million, or 3%, to $187 million due to lower interest expense, net, (excluding the impact of unrealized gains (losses) on interest rate derivative financial instruments) offset by higher remaining provision for income taxes with Adjusted EBITDA remaining flat.

Free Cash Flow

Fourth Quarter 2018

Free Cash Flow increased by $39 million to a cash inflow of $44 million due to a $36 million increase in net cash provided by operating activities and a $3 million decrease in payments made for additions to property and equipment.

Full Year 2018

Free Cash Flow increased by $20 million, or 10%, to a cash inflow of $220 million due to a $47 million increase in net cash provided by operating activities offset by a $27 million increase in payments made for additions to property and equipment.

Net Debt

Net Debt decreased from $2,108 million as of December 31, 2017 to $2,036 million as of December 31, 2018 and is comprised of $2,252 million in total debt less $216 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. The increase in total debt of $22 million reflects (i) $2,154 million principal amount of term loans repaid under the former 2014 senior secured credit agreement and $15 million principal amount of term loans repaid under the new 2018 senior secured credit agreement, (ii) $1,400 million principal amount of borrowings under the 2018 senior secured credit agreement in March 2018, (iii) the issuance of $745 million principal amount of senior secured notes in March 2018 and (iv) a net $36 million increase in capital lease obligations and other indebtedness, and is offset by a $94 million increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balance as of December 31, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017, contributing to a decrease of $72 million in the Net Debt balance.

Impact of Foreign Exchange Movements

Our results of operations are reported in U.S. dollars. With approximately 87% of our net revenue denominated in U.S. dollars in the fourth quarter of 2018, changes in foreign exchange rates have a low impact on our net revenue. Our Payment Solutions business, which represented approximately 13% of our net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018, is the largest source of non-U.S. dollar net revenue.

Of our costs and expenses in the fourth quarter of 2018, excluding depreciation on property and equipment, amortization of customer loyalty payments, amortization of acquired intangible assets and non-core corporate costs, approximately 58% were denominated in U.S. dollars.

As part of our rolling hedging program, we employ foreign exchange forward contracts to hedge a portion of our net exposure to changes in foreign exchange rates, particularly against the British pound, the Euro and the Australian dollar, which are the main non-U.S. dollar components of our costs and expenses. The year-on-year impact of foreign exchange rate movements on Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 was immaterial, net of the impact from realized foreign exchange rate hedges undertaken during 2017.

Acquisition of Travelport by Siris and Elliott

As announced in December 2018, Travelport has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Siris Capital Group, LLC ("Siris") and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. ("Evergreen") in an all-cash transaction (the transaction hereafter referred to as "Merger"). Evergreen is the private equity affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation ("Elliott"). Under the terms of the agreement, Siris and Evergreen will acquire all the outstanding common shares of Travelport for $15.75 per common share in cash. The Board of Directors of Travelport has unanimously approved the agreement and recommended that shareholders vote in favor of the transaction. The Company is in the process of obtaining shareholders' approval. Upon the completion of the transaction, which is subject to shareholders' approval and other regulatory and closing conditions under the agreement, Travelport will become a privately held company and Travelport common shares will no longer be listed on any public market.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The proposed acquisition of Travelport by Siris and Evergreen will be submitted to the shareholders of the Company for their consideration. In connection with the proposed transaction, the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a proxy statement with respect to a special meeting of the Company's shareholders to approve the proposed transaction. The definitive proxy statement was mailed to the Company's shareholders on or about February 13, 2019. The Company also plans to file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY, SIRIS, EVERGREEN AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and shareholders can obtain free copies of the proxy statement and other documents containing important information about the Company, Siris and Evergreen, through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by the Company are available free of charge on the Company's website at ir.travelport.com or by contacting the Company's Investor Relations Department at +44 (0)1753 288 686.

Certain Information Regarding Participants

Travelport and certain of its directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Travelport in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Travelport is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which will be filed with the SEC on February 22, 2019. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute a solicitation of proxy, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Dividend

As communicated in December 2018, pursuant to the pendency of Merger, Travelport's Board of Directors has suspended declaring any future dividends, and no dividends were declared for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Conference Call

In light of the pending Merger, Travelport will not hold an earnings conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Peter Russell

Head of Treasury and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0)1753 288 248

peter.russell@travelport.com

Media:

Julian Eccles

Vice President, PR and Corporate Communications

Tel: +44 (0)7720 409 374

julian.eccles@travelport.com

About Travelport (www.travelport.com)

Travelport (NYSE: TVPT) is the technology company that makes the experience of buying and managing travel continually better. It operates a travel commerce platform providing distribution, technology, payment and other solutions for the global travel and tourism industry. The Company facilitates travel commerce by connecting the world's leading travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a proprietary business-to-business (B2B) travel platform.

Travelport has a leadership position in airline merchandising, hotel content and distribution, car rental, mobile commerce and B2B payment solutions. The Company also provides critical IT services to airlines, such as shopping, ticketing, departure control and other solutions. With net revenue of over $2.5 billion in 2018, Travelport is headquartered in Langley, U.K., has over 3,700 employees and is represented in approximately 180 countries and territories.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Travelport's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "potential," "should," "will", and "would" or other similar words. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Travelport's expectations with respect to the costs and other anticipated financial impacts of the proposed Merger transaction; future financial and operating results of Travelport; Travelport's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations and services; approval of the proposed transaction by shareholders; the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the proposed Merger transaction; and the timing of the completion of the proposed Merger transaction.

All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Travelport and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (i) the possibility that the proposed transaction is delayed or does not close, including due to the failure to receive required shareholder or regulatory approvals, the taking of governmental action to block the proposed transaction, the inability to obtain required financing, or the failure of other closing conditions, and (ii) the possibility that expected financial results will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period, because of, among other things, factors affecting the level of travel activity, particularly air travel volume, including security concerns, pandemics, general economic conditions, natural disasters and other disruptions; general economic and business conditions in the markets in which Travelport operates, including fluctuations in currencies, particularly in the U.S. dollar, and the economic conditions in the Eurozone; pricing, regulatory and other trends in the travel industry; Travelport's ability to obtain travel provider inventory from travel providers, such as airlines, hotels, car rental companies, cruise lines and other travel providers; Travelport's ability to develop and deliver products and services that are valuable to travel agencies and travel providers and generate new revenue streams; maintenance and protection of Travelport's information technology and intellectual property; the impact on travel provider capacity and inventory resulting from consolidation of the airline industry; the impact Travelport's outstanding indebtedness may have on the way Travelport operates its business; Travelport's ability to achieve expected cost savings from Travelport's efforts to improve operational and technology efficiency, including through Travelport's consolidation of multiple technology vendors and locations and the centralization of activities; Travelport's ability to maintain existing relationships with travel agencies and to enter into new relationships on acceptable financial and other terms; and Travelport's ability to grow adjacencies, such as payment and mobile solutions; and the impact on business conditions worldwide as a result of political decisions, including the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. The factors listed in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in Travelport's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, to be filed with the SEC on February 22, 2019, provide examples of risks, uncertainties and events that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements. You should be aware that the occurrence of the events described in these risk factors and elsewhere could have an adverse effect on Travelport's business, results of operations, financial position and cash flows.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. Travelport assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If Travelport does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. For any forward-looking statements contained in any document, Travelport claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules. As required by SEC rules, important information regarding such measures is contained below.

TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months

Three Months

Year

Year



Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, (in $ thousands, except share data)

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net revenue

$ 588,633

$ 573,567

$ 2,551,064

$ 2,447,279 Costs and expenses























Cost of revenue



375,509



361,438



1,630,377



1,506,010 Selling, general and administrative



110,055



108,413



505,148



444,685 Depreciation and amortization



50,247



50,439



198,645



207,310 Total costs and expenses



535,811



520,290



2,334,170



2,158,005 Operating income



52,822



53,277



216,894



289,274 Interest expense, net



(36,335)



(19,226)



(102,647)



(111,237) Loss on early extinguishment of debt



(36)



(684)



(27,735)



(5,366) Gain on sale of a subsidiary



—



—



—



1,217 Other expense



(265)



(847)



(995)



(3,385) Income from continuing operations before income

taxes



16,186



32,520



85,517



170,503 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes



(13,119)



10,843



(38,091)



(32,230) Net income from continuing operations



3,067



43,363



47,426



138,273 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax



—



2,007



27,747



2,007 Net income



3,067



45,370



75,173



140,280 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling

interest in subsidiaries



(520)



1,210



(2,545)



2,183 Net income attributable to the Company

$ 2,547

$ 46,580

$ 72,628

$ 142,463 Income per share – Basic:























Income per share - continuing operations

$ 0.02

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 1.13 Income per share - discontinued operations



—



0.02



0.22



0.02 Basic income per share

$ 0.02

$ 0.38

$ 0.58

$ 1.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding –

Basic



126,421,913



125,202,376



126,037,947



124,530,102 Income per share – Diluted:























Income per share - continuing operations

$ 0.02

$ 0.35

$ 0.35

$ 1.11 Income per share - discontinued operations



—



0.02



0.22



0.02 Diluted income per share

$ 0.02

$ 0.37

$ 0.57

$ 1.13 Weighted average common shares outstanding –

Diluted



128,104,575



126,109,980



127,923,586



126,008,533 Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.075

$ 0.075

$ 0.300

$ 0.300

TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31,

December 31, (in $ thousands, except share data)

2018

2017 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 213,001

$ 122,039 Accounts receivable (net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $8,415 and

$10,245 as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively)



209,834



206,524 Other current assets



113,605



109,724 Total current assets



536,440



438,287 Property and equipment, net



495,699



431,741 Goodwill



1,083,766



1,089,590 Trademarks and tradenames



313,097



313,097 Other intangible assets, net



423,512



496,180 Deferred income taxes



21,229



12,796 Other non-current assets



55,314



76,808 Total assets

$ 2,929,057

$ 2,858,499 Liabilities and equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 65,936

$ 73,278 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



506,266



509,068 Current portion of long-term debt



57,497



64,291 Total current liabilities



629,699



646,637 Long-term debt



2,194,537



2,165,722 Deferred income taxes



37,254



34,899 Other non-current liabilities



219,925



203,562 Total liabilities



3,081,415



3,050,820 Commitments and contingencies











Shareholders' equity (deficit):











Preference shares ($0.0025 par value; 225,000,000 shares authorized; no shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2017)



—



— Common shares ($0.0025 par value; 560,000,000 shares authorized; 128,229,030

shares and 126,967,010 shares issued; 126,436,176 shares and 125,346,613

shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively)



320



317 Additional paid in capital



2,680,615



2,700,133 Treasury shares, at cost (1,792,854 shares and 1,620,397 shares as of

December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively)



(27,623)



(24,755) Accumulated deficit



(2,648,761)



(2,722,375) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(174,953)



(155,621) Total shareholders' equity (deficit)



(170,402)



(202,301) Equity attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries



18,044



9,980 Total equity (deficit)



(152,358)



(192,321) Total liabilities and equity

$ 2,929,057

$ 2,858,499

TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Year Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31, (in $ thousands)

2018

2017 Operating activities











Net income

$ 75,173

$ 140,280 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax



(27,747)



(2,007) Net income from continuing operations



47,426



138,273 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by

operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



198,645



207,310 Amortization of customer loyalty payments



82,487



74,651 Impairment of long-lived assets



17,505



1,763 Amortization of debt finance costs and debt discount



4,728



10,012 Gain on sale of a subsidiary



—



(1,217) Loss on early extinguishment of debt



27,735



5,366 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange derivative instruments



25,814



(32,365) Unrealized gain on interest rate derivative instruments



(1,343)



(5,764) Equity-based compensation



16,980



32,972 Deferred income taxes



(7,121)



(27,352) Customer loyalty payments



(89,167)



(76,008) Pension liability contribution



(3,643)



(2,156) Changes in assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable, net



(3,398)



7,237 Other current assets



(7,486)



(12,911) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities



30,350



14,445 Other



24,852



(16,594) Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 364,364



317,662













Investing activities











Property and equipment additions

$ (144,633)



(117,514) Sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed



—



(3,433) Net cash used in investing activities

$ (144,633)



(120,947)













Financing activities











Proceeds from term loans

$ 1,400,000

$ 114,000 Proceeds from issuance of senior secured notes

` 745,000



— Repayment of term loans



(2,168,750)



(237,750) Repayment of capital lease obligations and other indebtedness



(43,760)



(43,311) Debt finance costs and lender fees



(21,551)



(686) Dividend to shareholders



(38,093)



(38,789) Purchase of non-controlling interest in a subsidiary



—



(1,063) Proceeds from share issuance under employee share purchase plan and stock options



8,895



3,077 Treasury share purchase related to vesting of equity awards



(3,412)



(11,228) Other



(2,240)



— Net cash used in financing activities

$ (123,911)

$ (215,750) Effects of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(1,479)



1,136 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



94,341



(17,899) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



122,039



139,938 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

$ 216,380

$ 122,039 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information











Interest payments, net of capitalized interest

$ 91,812

$ 110,466 Income tax payments, net of refunds



47,732



42,886 Non-cash capital lease asset additions



77,377



38,355 Non-cash purchase of property and equipment



4,220



4,785

TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE LIMITED SEGMENT INFORMATION (1)

The table below sets forth net revenue of the Company by segment:





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (in $ thousands)

2018

2017

% Change

2018

2017

% Change Travel Solutions

$ 513,583

$ 519,230



(1)

$ 2,235,789

$ 2,253,513



(1) Payment Solutions



75,050



54,337



38



315,275



193,766



63 Net revenue

$ 588,633

$ 573,567



3

$ 2,551,064

$ 2,447,279



4

The table below sets forth Segment Adjusted EBITDA of the Company by segment:





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (in $ thousands)

2018

2017

% Change

2018

2017

% Change Travel Solutions

$ 130,492

$ 133,857



(3)

$ 552,637

$ 569,186



(3) Payment Solutions



9,212



4,160



121



37,480



20,827



80 Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$ 139,704

$ 138,017



1

$ 590,117

$ 590,013



—





(1) Our operations are organized into two operating segments: (i) Travel Solutions and (ii) Payment Solutions. Travel Solutions comprises our Air, Beyond Air (excluding our B2B travel payment solutions) and Technology Services. Payment Solutions comprises our B2B travel payment solutions through eNett. In prior periods, we have reported our Payment Solutions business together with Travel Solutions as one reportable segment as Payment Solutions was not considered to be material to be disclosed separately as a reportable segment.