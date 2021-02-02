TravelSky Chooses Secure and Reliable Unisys ClearPath Forward® Technology to Run China's Rapidly Recovering Aviation Industry

BEIJING and BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that TravelSky, the leading provider of information technology solutions for China's air travel and tourism industry, has deepened its longstanding commitment to Unisys ClearPath Forward® technology as a secure, innovative, reliable platform to process the business critical transactions including passenger reservations, cargo bookings and load calculations.

Under the contract, signed in the fourth quarter of 2020, Unisys will upgrade and expand TravelSky's processing capacity with the addition of advanced technology, powered by ClearPath® OS 2200 software. It also includes application development services to cloud-enable the Unisys Open Message Switching Engine (OMSE) – a communications front end that allows travel agencies, airline reservation offices and external systems to communicate with the mission-critical TravelSky systems.

The new technology will provide TravelSky with expanded processing capacity to support China's aviation industry as it rapidly recovers from the impact of COVID-19. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) reported that China saw 13.26 million air trips during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday October 1-8, 2020, reaching 91.07% recovery compared to the same period in 2019.

"TravelSky maintains and operates several critical passenger and cargo solutions used by China's air travel and tourism industries including the Global Distribution System (GDS), Reservation System (RES), Departure and Cargo systems. As China's aviation industry continues to rapidly recover after COVD-19, the additional processing capacity within the scalable, secure and flexible ClearPath Forward environment will enable us to process more transactions – such as reservations and load calculations critical to flight safety – quickly and securely," said TravelSky Senior Vice President, Mr. Li Jingsong.

The solution for TravelSky leverages the unmatched security of the ClearPath Forward operating environment – the only one on the market from which data has never been forcibly extracted.

Andrew Whelan, vice president client management, Unisys Asia Pacific said: "As China leads the global recovery of the aviation sector, Unisys ClearPath Forward technology provides TravelSky with the supporting IT infrastructure that has the flexibility, security and robust capacity to meet changing demands in logistics, passenger services and other mission-critical applications."

Unisys has more than 55 years of experience providing innovative IT solutions to the aviation industry. For more information about Unisys transportation solutions, please click here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

