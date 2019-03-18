Travelzoo Appoints Scott Wang as Head of Strategy, Asia Pacific, and General Manager, Greater China

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global publisher of exclusive offers and experiences for members, today announced it has appointed Scott Wang as Head of Strategy, Asia Pacific, and General Manager, Greater China, effective May 22, 2019. In the newly created role of Head of Strategy, Asia Pacific, Scott is responsible for developing and executing Travelzoo's growth strategy in Asia Pacific to reach profitability. He will also oversee daily operations of the business in Greater China with profit and loss responsibility as General Manager, Greater China. He will be based in Travelzoo's Hong Kong office.

Travelzoo is committed to driving up shareholder value by implementing a successful strategy to achieve profitable growth in Asia Pacific faster. Therefore, the company has launched a project, Asia Pacific 2020, to define a better go-to-market approach, to build alliances with local partners and to rapidly scale up in an economically smart way to arrive at profitability. In leading the Asia Pacific 2020 project, Scott will be joined by three experienced staff from Travelzoo's Europe and North America operations across key functions.

Scott, a Chinese national, has 15 years of international experience in strategy development, market expansion, and sales execution. He joins Travelzoo from Wiley, a global academic publishing company where he worked for five years as VP International Development in Asia Pacific and China Country Head. Under his leadership, growth of the company's core business in China was accelerated while a collaborative and entrepreneurial culture was established. From 2010 to 2014, Scott worked for Thomson Reuters as VP of Corporate Development & Strategy in Asia Pacific and Head of Go-to-market Operations & Market Development in China. Prior to that, he worked for Bain & Company as a management consultant. Scott holds an MBA degree from Columbia Business School in New York, a PhD in Civil Engineering from Drexel University in Philadelphia and a master's degree in Civil Engineering from Tianjin University in Tianjin, China.

"We are thrilled to have Scott on our executive team," said Holger Bartel, Global CEO of Travelzoo. "Asia Pacific 2020 is an important initiative for Travelzoo and we believe Scott's experience and his dynamic leadership style will drive profitable growth in this region, particularly in China. We look forward to working with Scott."

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to the very best deals.

