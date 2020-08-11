Travelzoo Awarded Highest Ranking for Consumer Satisfaction in Germany for the Second Year in a Row

BERLIN, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, has been awarded the highest possible ranking for consumer satisfaction for the second year in a row by the popular German magazine Focus Money.

Consumers taking part in the survey were asked to rate 322 online platforms across 25 industries based on criteria such as usability of website and app, value for money of products offered and variety of payment methods available. More than 48,000 consumers participated in the survey, which was conducted in partnership with market research organization ServiceValue.

Travelzoo received the highest ranking, "BESTNOTE," in the travel deals category.

"We are very happy to see that consumers love the Travelzoo brand so much," said Christian Smart, General Manager of Travelzoo in Germany. "Our team works tirelessly to curate irresistible travel deals for our millions of members around the world. We will continue to inspire even more people to live their best life ever."

Other winners include Microsoft Teams, eBay, and booking.com. Join Travelzoo today to see why we are ranked the highest in consumer satisfaction.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years we have worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

