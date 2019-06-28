Travelzoo Celebrates Pride Month by Campaigning for Equal Rights for All Travelers

LONDON, NEW YORK and TOKYO, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global publisher of exclusive offers and experiences for members, is celebrating Pride Month with a global campaign to champion equal access and treatment for everyone when they travel. It is one of a series of initiatives launched by Travelzoo as part of its Global Sustainability Campaign, which promotes sustainable and equal travel solutions.

"We're celebrating something that's always been an important part of Travelzoo's values—making travel equally accessible to everyone, including members of LGTBQ+ groups," says Travelzoo CEO Holger Bartel. "We believe strongly that a sustainable travel solution should be one that is open-minded and inclusive."

To celebrate Pride Month with its 28 million members worldwide, Travelzoo introduced a reimagined logo created by New York City-based artist Darlene Cordero, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Its rainbow colors and prism-inspired design represent creativity, inclusivity and energy, and marks the first time Travelzoo has ever modified its logo. The reimagined logo also commemorates Travelzoo's membership of the International Gay and Lesbian Travel Association (IGLTA), the world's leading network of tourism businesses that welcome and embrace the LGBTQ+ community.

Throughout June, Travelzoo has launched a series of Pride-focused content. In the U.S. and the UK, Travelzoo published a Travel the Rainbow collection of deals to LGBTQ-friendly destinations around the globe, as measured by ILGA-Europe's 2019 Rainbow Index. Travelzoo also prepared its comprehensive Pride Guide to NYC, to help visitors to the city get the most from this dynamic destination and its exciting Pride celebrations.

Lastly, the campaign also featured Pride-inspired events, such as Travelzoo's sponsorship of PrideFest NYC, which will feature an interactive booth on the parade route of the city's high-profile Pride March on June 30. A charity sweepstakes in partnership with Omaze in the U.S. is raising funds for GLAAD. In the UK, Travelzoo has partnered with Gaydio, the UK's largest LGBTQ+ radio station, sponsoring its Pride events across the country and offering members comprehensive listings of Pride events, as well as the chance to win tickets to several of them.

"Travel holds possibilities for both travelers and the communities they visit, and one of them is that people can meet and come to understand each other better," explains Travelzoo CEO Holger Bartel. "Supporting equal rights for everyone when they travel will not only help the travel industry to prosper in the long term, but will also help the sustainable development of our global community."

Visit travelzoo.com today to support inclusive travel and equal treatment for all travelers.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to the irresistible deals.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

