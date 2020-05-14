Travelzoo® Members Embrace Flexible Deals Amid Lockdowns: Purchases Increase by 165% Year-over-Year in May

NEW YORK, BERLIN and LONDON, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), an Internet media company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, is seeing increasingly strong activity from its members in planning future vacations and making purchases of flexible travel deals. From May 1 to 13, sales of flexible hotel vouchers for future travel, which Travelzoo offers on behalf of its hotel partners, increased by 165% year-over-year. Purchases are strong across all markets. For example, in the first 13 days of May, hotel voucher sales in the U.S. are up 210%, in Germany 180%, and in the UK 35%.

As early as the first week of April, 92% of Travelzoo members indicated in an online survey they were interested in receiving travel deals (specifically, vacation packages, flights and hotel offers) if the offers were flexible, meaning changeable without fee, and fully refundable if needed. The findings prompted Travelzoo to focus its weekly Top 20®, which for the past 20 years has been the definitive list of the week's best travel deals on the Internet, on flexible and worry-free offers. Travel dates of most offers are extended to late summer, fall or even into 2021. All refund and change policies are clearly outlined by Travelzoo's editorial team.

Travelzoo is working tirelessly with long-standing and new partners to add more new deals that are fully refundable or can be changed without penalty.

"Travelzoo members are ready to go—as soon as travel restrictions begin to lift," said Lara Barlow, General Manager, U.S. for Travelzoo. "There is clearly pent-up demand, and we are happy to turn this into real demand for our hotel and other travel partners."

In most cases, members do not even need to choose travel dates yet; they can buy now to lock in savings and choose when they want to go later. During the last two weeks, Travelzoo members have purchased for future travel:

1,050 room nights at a luxury, 5-star London hotel on the banks of the River Thames

hotel on the banks of the River Thames 4,400 room nights at an adult-only spa resort in Phuket, Thailand

850 room nights at a 4-star downtown San Antonio hotel near top sites like the Alamo

hotel near top sites like the 1,950 room nights at a tranquil beach resort near Belize's world-famous barrier reef

world-famous barrier reef 800 room nights at a 4-star design hotel in the center of Trier, Germany's oldest city with ancient Roman ruins near the scenic Mosel valley

oldest city with ancient Roman ruins near the scenic Mosel valley Over 500 room nights each at 5-star retreats in Barbados , the Dominican Republic , Bermuda , and the Riviera Maya

Demand is accelerating, up 30% last week compared to two weeks prior. Continued polling of Travelzoo members indicates the acceleration will continue in the foreseeable future. The number of U.S. members who said they would book a domestic hotel in May for a future stay skyrocketed by 84% from last week. Similarly, those who had previously indicated they would not book until late summer, are now ready to book. 32% would consider booking an international trip in Q2 2020 if the offer is flexible, up 35% over the previous four weeks.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years we have worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo.

Media contacts:

Christie McConnell – New York

+1 212 484 4967

[email protected]



Glyn Owen – London

+44 (0) 20 7420 0415

[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo

