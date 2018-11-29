Travelzoo Opens Milan Office

NEW YORK and MILAN, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global publisher of exclusive offers and experiences for members, today announced that it will shortly open a sales office in Milan, Italy.

Italy has long been a favorite destination of Travelzoo members around the world. By having in this iconic destination a small but strong sales team that works with suppliers, Travelzoo will provide its members more handpicked deals for enjoying Italy's rich culture and history, Renaissance art and architecture, wonderful food and drinks, and the fascinating dolce vita lifestyle.

Travelzoo's office will be located at Via Bernardino Luini 7, 20123 Milan.

Management expects the new sales office to make a quick positive impact on Travelzoo's operating income.

For the current fourth quarter, the company expects to report a significant year-over-year increase in profitability.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With 26 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years, we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to the very best deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo.

Travelzoo

590 Madison Avenue

37th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Media contacts:

Colby Webb – New York

+1 212 484 4967

cwebb@travelzoo.com

Verena Keimer – Berlin

+49 30 300 145 577

vkeimer@travelzoo.com



Xu Lin – Shanghai

+86 216 056 1056

xlin@travelzoo.com

SOURCE Travelzoo

Related Links

http://www.travelzoo.com

