Travelzoo Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call on July 21 at 11:00 AM ET
Jul 07, 2021, 14:07 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):
WHAT:
Travelzoo, a global Internet media company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Travelzoo will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opens on July 21, 2021.
WHEN:
July 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET
HOW:
A live webcast of Travelzoo's Q2 2021 earnings conference call can be accessed at http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived within 24 hours of the end of the call and will be available through the same link.
CONTACT:
Almira Pusch
Travelzoo Investor Relations
About Travelzoo
Travelzoo® provides our 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years we have worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.
