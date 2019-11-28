Travelzoo Wins "Best Online Deals Provider" for 8th Consecutive Year at British Travel Awards

A jubilant James Clarke, Travelzoo's General Manager, UK, received the award from Nigel Thompson, Travel Editor of UK newspapers the Daily Mirror and the Sunday Mirror . James this week celebrated his first anniversary at the helm of Travelzoo in the UK and shared this with the room as he accepted the award, telling everyone it was a great anniversary present. The winning Travelzoo team was applauded by big names in the industry. Former MP and TV presenter Gyles Brandreth hosted the event.

Yesterday's success follows victory for Travelzoo at two other UK leading travel-industry events. At the Travolution Awards, Travelzoo not only won "Best Travel Deals Publisher" for an incredible 5th time, but for the first time also scooped the "Best for Experiences" award. Winning "Best for Experiences" was particularly rewarding for the UK team, as this award goes to the company that best demonstrates its expertise in the tours and local attractions sector. The awards were judged by a panel of industry experts. Local experiences are an area of focus for Travelzoo, who work hard every day to ensure that inspirational lifestyle experiences such as top-rated restaurant visits are accessible to all members.

In addition, Travelzoo was also voted "Best Travel Deals Website" at TravelMole's annual awards, which recognise the best of web, social and mobile in the travel industry.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

